For ag tech, 2021 was a year of acquisitions, mergers and growing collaborations.





If you asked Aaron Magenheim five years ago what agriculture needed, his answer would have been more technical. In recent years, the rise of ag tech has introduced many new technologies into agriculture. The wealth of innovation offers unique opportunities, but it also comes with challenges.

My team talks to about 130 start-ups every month. Today, we think we have everything we need in the next five to ten years, but technology works just like the people who use it, says Magenheim, founder of Ag Tech Insight. Says. As an industry, we don’t know how to use many of these technologies to actually derive real value from them.

At the end of 2021, Magenheim and other industry experts will look back over the years on new trends, industry implications, and where we are heading from here.

Agriculture automation

Labor has been a continuous problem for California producers, especially those who grow specialty crops, for more than a decade. Today, the lack of labor has left the agricultural side untouched.

Whether it’s a meat packaging factory in the Midwest or a corn farmer, it’s hard to find production workers and people who drive grain carts, says Magenheim.

Since it has evolved into such a widespread problem, Magenheim says last year’s investors and major ag companies spent more money on startups to automate their tasks.

Ron Antevy, Managing Director and Co-Head of Trimble Ventures, cannot talk about today’s production agriculture without realizing that there are labor challenges. We focus on operational workflows that help farmers grow their crops. How can you automate your equipment to make it smarter and easier to use, and reduce the skill sets needed to perform specific actions at a reasonable price?

According to AgFunder, investment in farm robotics in the first half of 2021 totaled $ 491, an increase of 40% compared to the same period in 2020. Notable deals were directed to start-ups such as TerraClear, Monarch Tractor and Bear Flag Robotics.

With the acquisition of Raven Industrial, CNH Industrial is also working to provide its customers with more integrated accuracy and autonomous solutions. Pairing not only improves productivity and profitability, but also promotes more sustainable solutions and environmental responsibility.

Scott Wine, Chief Executive Officer of CNH Industrial, said: The acquisition of Raven Industrial highlights our commitment to strengthening our precision agriculture portfolio and is in line with our digital transformation strategy. The combination of Ravens technology and CNH Industrial’s strong current and new product portfolio enables customers to take advantage of innovative and connected technologies, increasing productivity and efficiency.

According to Julian Sanchez, the acquisition of Blue River Technology in 2017 was a down payment to enable farmers to do more at less cost. Sanchez, director of new technology at John Deere, said that their team actually changed our mindset and our view of the issue of input and workforce optimization.

The acquisition of Bear Flag Robotics last summer accelerated the development and delivery of automation and autonomy on the farm.

John Marshall believes that this move will not only enhance Dears’ position in autonomous space, but will continue to make the company stand out. It also further enhances Diaz’s presence in Silicon Valley, demonstrating that it is a key player in technology, said Marshall, Intelli Farm Director of Wade, Incorporated.

In December, Deere purchased AgriSync. Founded in 2015, Iowa’s startup is a customer service platform for ticketing and remote support for ag equipment dealers.

Magenheim states that another notable deal in 2021 was the acquisition of Prospera by Valley Irrigation’s parent company, Valmont Industries. Prospera, an Israel-based company, has developed artificial intelligence technology that can use information gathered in the field through remote sensing to provide early detection and enhanced reconnaissance. This allows growers to make informed and rapid decisions at key stages of crop development.

Most important acquisition

Many start-ups were acquired in 2021, but Magenheim believes that the most important is the purchase of the Grain Bridge by Bushel.

In my opinion, the most monumental thing that happened this year was the startup bushel that bought the Grain Bridge, a startup created by Cargill and ADM, says Magenheim. He says the fact that they are willing to release ownership to the bushel will make them game changers in the grain supply chain. It’s exciting because I’ve never seen anything like this in terms of industry and adoption acceptance.

Bushel CEO and co-founder Jake Jolanstad says that for us, the more things we can automate, the more profits farmers can get from it.

Founded in 2011, Bushel has more than 40% of its grain production built into the platform, which is equivalent to about 10 billion bushels annually. This is 10 billion bushel data and is properly licensed to make it more valuable to farmers and grain companies. We are trying to make these relationships bold, so both can thrive, says Joraanstad.

Last year, companies were also seen developing new products based on acquisitions. In March, Deere announced See & Spray Select technology for spreading weeds on fallow land. This allows farmers to reduce the amount of non-residual herbicides used by 77%.

Digitally-enabled crop protection will be the next big frontier for agtech, Tamar Rosati said.

Rosati, president of Corteva Agriscience’s digital business platform, has seen software such as seed and fertilizer precision technology and Granular Insights to help farm decisions, but said that crop protection development is not very advanced. I am saying. The use of predictive analytics in combination with precision application techniques makes available several exciting tools to help farmers better target their sprays. The region is undergoing change, eventually improving farmers’ ROI and land management.

Image evolves

In 2021, companies providing image services also gained momentum.

It’s been pretty pictures for years and people didn’t know how to use those images. Companies like Sentera and Ceres Imaging that have been around for at least five years are developing tools that provide actionable analysis. Barriers to entry are low, says Magenheim, because the platform is also affordable.

Simple Tech Popular Path

On the startup side, Magenheim says simple technologies like apps that collect information are still a popular path. Notable start-ups include AgWorld, KipTraq, and Conservis.

For example, Conservis can organize data collected from various sources and platforms on the farm, eliminate manual input, create successful business plans, and confidently manage costs and production operations throughout the year. Useful. Acquired by Telus Agriculture and Rabobank in the summer of 2021, Telus was integrated. Agricultural technology with Rabobank’s knowledge and relationships throughout the food value chain. For Conservis customers, that means a solution that aggregates farm data into a single resource.

According to Magenheim, start-ups are also mature and ultimately understand what their products are and how to deliver them to their end users. Perhaps more important is the enhancement of collaboration.

Collaboration is a big trend I’ve seen last year or so, he says. Companies need to work together because they realize that it won’t be a platform that does everything.

Not only do they tend to bring technology to market faster as the connections between big AGs and start-ups continue to grow, they also quickly get the key parts missing into the process. ..

According to Rosati, start-ups have the capacity and freedom to innovate quickly with funding from a variety of sources. However, you can extend your technology because you don’t always have access to the end customers you need to bring your product to market. The connection between established large companies and start-ups is important. That’s because it helps customers offer some of these solutions in ways they couldn’t.

There are lots of great ideas out there, but Nebraska farmer Brandon Hunnicutt said: Farmers need to be open to sharing what they need on their farm and what may or may not work. Companies need to be proactive in seeking feedback in the early stages of development.

Bringing farmers on an agricultural technology journey means admitting that there is no silver bullet to solve the problems facing agriculture, says Shubhang Shankar of Syngenta Group The Ventures. I think we need to start by not exceeding our promises or running out of delivery.

2022 outlook

Magenheim’s five start-ups to look out for next year include Hectre, Ganaz, Intelliculture, SWARM Engineering and ARVA Intelligence.

He says Hectre has developed easy-to-use orchard management and fruit sizing software. He says it’s a simple app that streamlines harvest management by better tracking crops like oranges from field to warehouse.

Ganaz, a workforce management platform, helps employers hire, retain, communicate, onboard, train, and pay for their employees. Instead of taking 20-30 minutes to onboard a new employee, the app can do that in about 5 minutes, says Magenheim.

Intelliculture is farm management software designed to address the three biggest agricultural challenges: labor, pest prevention and machine safety.

SWARM Engineering focuses on the food supply chain and solves logistics load planning, product mixing, pricing, inventory demand planning and more.

Startup ARVA Intelligence combines existing farmer data with machine learning models to quantify the impact of current practices. The company takes a different position on carbon sequestration, which makes a lot of sense, says Magenheim.

Shanker believes that the definition of efficiency changes as conversations continue to move towards ways to repair the environment. For decades, we’ve been pursuing yields and trying to find ways to produce large quantities of food cheaply, he says. It is no longer how cheap it can be produced, but how sustainable it can be. Innovation is moving in that direction.

Magenheim also expects more investment to be made next year to acquire late start-ups. And regardless of technology, he says, the industry needs to continue working to remove barriers to entry. Basically, how do we help producers, so do they want to use more technology? He says.

Magenheim also sees innovation and adoption for livestock continue to grow.

Technology for crop production has grown considerably, but the animal side of things is lagging behind. Livestock is catching up rapidly as we monitor, learn and understand what worked and what didn’t work on the crop side, says Magenheim.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.agriculture.com/news/technology/for-ag-tech-2021-was-a-year-of-acquisitions-mergers-and-growing-collaborations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos