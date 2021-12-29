The biggest hiring and departure of Google Cloud in 2021





The revolving doors of key talent who join and leave Google continued to change in 2021. Google Cloud has seen three leaders in the EMEA region leave, despite hiring a new EMEA president. Google Cloud has also hired new leaders, including a leader to lead the big data product line.

Google Cloud has had a busy year trying to keep up with the competition between Amazon and Microsoft in the ongoing cloud battle, despite the ever-changing revolving doors for key talent.

Under CEO Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud continued to grow rapidly this year, but the unit hasn’t made any money yet. We also released new features for hybrid cloud products, enabling customers to track carbon dioxide emissions in their IT infrastructure and forming partnerships with start-ups and giants such as the CME Group and General Mills.

At the same time, there are signs of anxiety within the company. As insiders recently reported, sales remuneration policies and startup partnership strategies do not fit well with some employees.

Among all of this, Google Cloud has seen a share of executive turnover, including three high-ranking leaders in the EMEA region who recently left the company. However, there are also some participants, including a new president in the same EMEA region and a new executive leading data products and solutions for the consumer goods industry.

The biggest adoptions and withdrawals of Google Cloud in 2021 are:

