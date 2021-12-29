Legal technology was bustling with IPOs and new “unicorns” throughout 2021





LegalZoom.com Inc, CS Disco Inc, and Intapp Inc were released in the summer. This year, at least two companies in the legal and technical sector have surpassed the $ 1 billion valuation.

The above company and law firm names are automatically generated based on the text of the article.

(Reuters)-2021 was still a busy year for the emerging legal and technology sector, with several companies open to the public and investors pouring capital into private companies in this area.

LegalZoom.com Inc, CS Disco Inc and Intapp Inc went public this year, attracting venture capital and private equity investors in large funding rounds by many legal tech companies.

At least two companies, Clio and Everlaw Inc, have achieved “Unicorn” status by reaching a valuation of over $ 1 billion.

“Everywhere you look, you’ll find headlines about acquisitions and large-scale funding … and I think some kind of maturity signal is very important when layered on top of an IPO that has occurred,” Christian. Lang says. Reynen Court Inc, Chief Strategy Officer for the Legal Tech “App Store” platform, and founder of the NY Legal Tech Meetup.

Other legal industry observers also said that this year’s market activity, with a series of mergers and acquisitions, represents a mature sector.

Legal technology includes law firms, corporate legal departments, and companies that sell a variety of tools and services to consumers. This sector includes products for eDiscovery, statutory spending analysis, lawyer selection, document review, and contract management.

Scott Mozarsky, Managing Director of JEGI Clarity, an M & A advisory firm, said this year has “significantly increased” overall capital in the legal market compared to the last two years.

According to industry watchers, investor attention has been steadily increasing for several years, and technology is gradually being adopted by the legal industry.

Some have been cited as a factor in the increased use of technology by COVID-19 as law firms and in-house legal teams have considered new ways of working. However, they said recruitment among lawyers and consumers was still in its infancy.

“The pandemic certainly shed light on the technological capabilities that some legal experts would not have actively pursued,” said Microsoft Corp, founder and principal of consultancy InnoLaw Group PLLC. Lucy Bassli, a former assistant general counsel of the company, said.

She said this led to investment and “market potential.”

Three legal and tech companies, which were exposed to each other within a few weeks this summer, are working on different parts of the sector. Glendale, CA-based online consumer legal services company Legal Zoom and California-based professional services software provider Intapp were launched in June, and Austin, Texas-based electronic discovery provider CS Disco was launched in July. It has been published.

IPOs for legal technology are relatively rare. Zach Abramowitz, founder of consultancy Killer Whale Strategies, said the 2021 numbers are “legally unmatched.”

This year, legal and technological companies of all sizes, including the newly built “unicorn,” have attracted the injection of private capital.

Clio, a legal management firm based in Vancouver, Canada, raised $ 110 million in April with a valuation of $ 1.6 billion. Everlaw, an eDiscovery software provider based in Oakland, California, said its valuation exceeded $ 2 billion after a $ 202 million round of funding in November.

Part of this year’s legal technology funding efforts came through private equity.

Private equity companies have increased their investment in statutory markets for almost five years, but in 2021, private equity “screamed at their commitment to the market,” based on the number and size of transactions. rice field.

Francisco Partners has invested in a paradigm of legitimate software platforms and has made a deal valuing the company at $ 400 million, Reuters reported in October. K1 Investment Management said it had invested $ 200 million in the merger of eDiscovery company Reveal and Brainspace in January.

It is unclear whether funding for private legal and technology companies will continue at similar levels in 2022, but there are signs that more companies will soon be exposed in the industry.

Fiscal Note Holdings Inc, a legal data and analytics company, said the transaction, worth about $ 1.3 billion, will be released in a merger with a blank check company. Bobby Balakhandran, CEO of Exterro Inc, recently confirmed that eDiscovery and information governance companies are paying close attention to next year’s IPO.

Sara Marken

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as legal innovation and legal business, including leading companies in the legal services industry. Contact her at [email protected]

