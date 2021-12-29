LastPass says passwords aren’t compromised by the latest security horrors





Are you using LastPass? Update the master password.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Security threats arose when LastPass users reported receiving email from LastPass late Tuesday and warned that LastPass had blocked unauthorized access to their accounts. As originally reported by AppleInsider, some LastPass members have stated that they have been notified of multiple login attempts using the correct master password from various locations. LastPass has confirmed that email alerts are related to attempts at credential stuffing attacks-a malicious attacker attempts to log in to multiple accounts with previously validated credentials-but the master password is He said he was not infringed.

Dan DeMichele, Vice President of Product Management at LastPass, said in a statement that email security alerts were sent to a limited subset of LastPass users and were most likely accidentally triggered. DeMichele said LastPass has tuned the security alert system and the issue has been resolved.

“We immediately worked on investigating this activity, but at this time there is no sign that the LastPass account was compromised by an unauthorized third party as a result of this credential stuffing, and the user’s LastPass credentials Malware, malicious browser extensions, or phishing campaigns. ” “But with great care, we continued to investigate why the system triggered an automatic security alert email.”

This isn’t the first time LastPass (source code is proprietary rather than open source) has faced security fears and criticisms of privacy practices. The most notable breach is 2015, the only breach listed on LastPass’s official website. But that same year, Asana Security Head Sean Cassidy discovered a phishing vulnerability created by a CSRF bug and tricked the user into clicking on another CSRF bug and a specific part of the attacker’s site. We have published a research paper detailing how LastPass’s Safari bookmarklet option is vulnerable if it is.

In 2016, two vulnerabilities were discovered. One was discovered by security researcher Mathias Karlsson, and the other was discovered by Tavis Ormandy of Google Project Zero. The latter urged LastPass to encourage users to refresh their browser. In 2017, password managers patched another major security flaw in browser extensions (the Achilles heel of most password managers). This could allow hackers to interact with your LastPass account. This heralded a 2019 University of York investigation and discovered another vulnerability that could allow a malicious imitation app to exploit LastPass’s autofill feature. Ormandy returned to LastPass scrutiny in late 2019 and discovered a third browser extension vulnerability (LastPass resolved again) that exposes login credentials entered on previously visited sites.

In February 2021, LastPass became a privacy hotseat again with the use of web trackers.

Regarding Tuesday’s security fears, LastPass said it would continue to monitor the service for anomalous or malicious activity and take the necessary steps to ensure the security of user data.

Unlike audits conducted by competitors RememBear, NordPass, and the open source Bitwarden, LastPass’s independent third-party audits are restricted to publishing. LogMeIn maintains a collection of audits for several properties, but the company states that LastPass’s additional cloud security audits are only available if you sign a nondisclosure agreement. Only minimal organizational audits have traditionally been publicly available, along with a list of companies with which LastPass works.

As a precautionary security measure, LastPass users should update their master password on a regular basis and enable multi-factor authentication on their account. If you reuse your LastPass master password for other password managers (such as Bitwarden or 1Password), we recommend that you also update those accounts. Also, keep in mind. If you are using a password manager, do not reuse your master password for other sites, services, or apps.

How to update your LastPass master password

The easiest way to change your LastPass master password is to log in to the vault from your LastPass main site. Due to recent fears, you may be asked to verify your identity the first time you try to log in. In that case, you’ll need to confirm your login attempt with an email sent to the address associated with your LastPass account. So, if you’re having trouble logging in, check your LastPass email in your inbox.

After logging in to the vault, go to the upper right corner of the page and click the small inverted triangle icon just to the right of your LastPass username to expand your account menu.[アカウント設定]Choose.

The screen will pop up. Its first tab is labeled “General”. Below the Login Credentials header, you will see a line called MasterPassword.Just to the right of those words[マスターパスワードの変更]Click the button labeled.

From here, you will be asked to verify your current master password, create a new master password, and write clues to remember later if necessary.

To find out if the email address associated with your LastPass account is involved in a recent breach[Have I been Pwned]Go to and enter your email address in the search bar.

