



December of this year was one of the snowiest places in the Lake Tahoe region to date, with 202 inches falling during the month of the month until Tuesday. Naturally, bad weather leads to road closures. But modern navigation software doesn’t accept the answer, so as SFGate reported yesterday, Google Maps, among other navigation companies, takes drivers on rough and dangerous routes to reach their destination. I was allowed to.

Traveling in this area was, very simply, a cluster fuck this week. On Monday, the I-80 section was closed, urging Google Maps to recommend alternative routes warned by local governments and individuals familiar with the area.

These options are essentially empty mountain roads that can be very dangerous in the event of extreme weather.

Dr. Crystal A. Colden, a pyrogiographer at Merced College, California, called Google Maps’ response to or lack of weather on Lake Tahoe a serious failure on Twitter.

Obviously this isn’t a new issue, and if you’ve been driving in the last decade, you’ve probably experienced it. In bad weather or traffic conditions, regular routes will be closed and Google Maps, Waze, Apple Maps, or another app will tell you to go another way to avoid traffic jams. At that point, you quickly understand why you’ve never been this way and decide not to do it again.

But events like what’s happening on Lake Tahoe are puns intended for free services that are determined to always find a way to reassure and soothe end users, even if such a way doesn’t exist. Represents no perfect storm. At least it’s not safe.

Google’s tech leader, Sren Meyer-Eppler, said he had tackled this issue before, highlighting the difficulty of addressing these challenges. He points out the good points. In particular, it is a matter of trying to determine what constitutes a safe passageway for technically open but snow-covered roads.

But Google also collects and uses vast amounts of data to answer questions that it once believed couldn’t be answered, or pursue a fantasy-like self-driving car 15 years ago. It is also a company that does. Introducing a third state, such as proceeding with caution, or as the individual above suggests, notifying locally and developing UI affordances for such features, is something Google can do. It hasn’t done that yet. Perhaps you don’t want to be interested in the nasty legal gray area of ​​telling someone that you might die if you follow a certain path. Top priority.

Doubting the obligations of a company in Google’s position is not an unnecessary ploy. In fact, it is what we expect and demand from all the services we depend on to live our lives. If you think Google isn’t responsible for doing it right by your users, you shouldn’t play in those spaces, especially when it comes to tasks like driving the most dangerous things that the majority of us do on a regular basis, the end of the story.

