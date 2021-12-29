When technology opens the door to a creative world





opinion

“As the elitist industry grows, so does the need for workers with more complex, broader abilities and interests that arise from the more creative, spiritual and artistic world,” said Leehee Yaron-Gerti of CodeValue. Is writing.

The classic stereotype of a Jewish mother, “My son can do whatever he wants, as long as he is a doctor,” has become irrelevant, at least in Israel, in recent years. Today’s parents want their children to work in the high-tech industry. There is a future, the opportunities to change the world are clear, and where is the big money? The new paradise is within 10 square kilometers between northern Tel Aviv and Herzliya, and its inhabitants are pale due to their lack of sunlight and their glasses for infinite screen time.

But is it really true that only those good individuals, super programmers, code enthusiasts, and tech enthusiasts are guaranteed the future? And what does this say about our rest mortals, those who don’t speak binary and are using more of the right lobe of the brain?

According to Central Statistics Office data, it accounts for about 10% of all employees in the market working in Israel’s high-tech industry (by the way, these workers bear about a quarter of the state’s income tax). .. This number continues to grow each year, but most of the population is still standing outside the gates of this paradise, wondering why they aren’t inside. And how can they get into hell?

Well, the truth is as complicated as ever, but my main dissertation has more complex and broader abilities and benefits that arise from the more creative, spiritual and artistic world as the elitist industry grows. It means that the need for existing workers will increase.

Like other economic agents, tech companies have different satellite positions held by people with specific expertise. For example, management, finance, marketing, sales, etc. are not directly related to programming or code. But my point is that there is a clear tendency to expand the core of the programming world and include creative people. Perhaps the most prominent example of the assimilation of creative discipline at the heart of everyday development work is what is called a UI / UX or product.

What exactly is UX and for those who don’t know why (almost) all tech companies need UX? Here is a brief explanation. UX stands for User Experience. Most of the time, I don’t remember the last time I used the app or site. You probably remember the content and features pretty well, but the actual user experience didn’t really affect it. If you remember, it could be due to a poor user experience. Well-designed ones are perfectly integrated into the actions on your site or app and are very seamless. Therefore, it only stands out when it is consciously designed to be “fun to use”.

My colleague, CodeValue’s premier UX expert, describes his work as an attempt to relieve tensions between Homologicus (programmers) and Homosapians (remaining humans). Therefore, when a developer creates a product / website / app for someone else, its use and understanding is just as simple and obvious.

The Forbes paper I met states that diversity is an important driver of innovation and a key factor in success on a global scale. Senior management recognizes that diverse experience, perspectives and backgrounds are essential to innovation and the development of new ideas. I strongly believe in this and am pleased that the company I work for is testing this assumption. Our UI / UX department is diverse by gender, age and interests and holds the most notable background story we’ve ever heard of in a tech company. As an example, after an Israeli Air Force pilot retired from active duty researching and specializing in product design, another came from the world of mediation and was the owner of a tea company in the past. .. Other UI / UXr I’ve met for 20 years in tech come up with more diverse stories. Painters and illustrators, filmmakers, graphic designers, project managers, and more and more non-classical stories in our industry.

And who is the big winner? Everyone! Just as the high-tech industry needs two robes (logical and creative) for the human mind to exist. And in order to maintain its position as a major locomotive in the Israeli economy, it needs to continue to grow and progress and add people from different disciplines with diverse capabilities.

Leehee Yaron-Gerti is the Marketing Director for CodeValue.

