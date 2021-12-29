Five Things You Should Know On December 29: Pandemic, Parliament Riot, Hong Kong, Myanmar, Google





AJ Willingham, CNN

Surprising medical costs can quickly become a thing of the past. The No Surprise Act is expected to come into effect on January 1st, prohibiting most unexpected claims from providers outside the network.

Here’s what you need to know to speed up and start your day:

(You can also deliver “5 Things You Need to Know Today” to your inbox every day. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

As of yesterday, the United States reached a new record average of 254,496 new cases of Covid-19 daily, with 254,496 new cases reported last week. It breaks the record long before January. Many of the increases are driven by Omicron variants, and vaccinated and boosted individuals may experience only mild symptoms from Omicron, but experts say to unvaccinated people. Emphasizes that this is not the case. This surge has also affected children, with pediatric hospitalizations increasing by 35% over the past week. In New York City, pediatric hospitalizations have increased five-fold in the past month.

2. Riot of Parliament Building

The House Election Commission, investigating the January 6 riots, opposed several document requests from the Trump White House in response to a backlash from the Biden administration. This is the first time the administration has argued to curtail the Commission’s pursuit, but such exchanges are not uncommon during a parliamentary investigation into such a high-profile issue. As a result, the Commission does not obtain hundreds of pages of National Security Council records. However, the Biden White House said in a letter earlier this month that these materials seemed to have nothing to serve the purpose of the Commission.

3. Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s national security police have attacked another democratic press and arrested several people associated with the publication. After the attack, Stand News immediately stopped publishing and announced that it would dismiss all employees. Among those arrested are Hong Kong pop star Denise Ho, a former Stand News board member. Government notices indicate that the attacks and arrests are the result of a “conspiracy to publish incendiary publications.” The assault comes at the end of a difficult year for press freedom in Hong Kong, where the controversial National Security Act is imminent.

4. Myanmar

The organization said it was confirmed that two Save the Children staff members, who were reported missing in eastern Myanmar, had died after the attack by the Myanmar junta was confirmed. Last week’s attack killed at least 30 people, including women and children, and attracted international criticism. Yesterday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the attack “unacceptable” and said the United States continued to seek a restoration of democracy in Southeast Asian countries. Myanmar has been the scene of genocide, mass arrests, torture, displacement and other violence since a military coup overthrew the government in February.

5. Google

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, may be cross-examined in a lawsuit over Google’s “secret mode” feature. Plaintiffs in the 2020 proceedings have accused Google of illegally invading privacy by tracking internet usage while the Google Chrome browser was set to “private” mode. According to a September court filing, Pichai was warned in 2019 that it would be problematic to describe the company’s secret browsing mode as “private,” but Pichai’s “in the limelight” feature. The company continued the course because it did not want. Google opposed the proceedings, saying that secret mode only prevents data from being stored on the user’s device.

Browsing breakfast

The boldest design proposal for 2021

Robotic forest rangers, floating houses, and other fascinating ways to see the future. (No, the floating house is more than just a boat. No!)

All DoorDash employees, from engineers to CEOs, deliver

The entire company can now wear pajamas and enjoy the joy of confronting hungry and grumpy people.

Betty White shares her secret to happiness before turning 100

Being a national treasure always helps.

Movies that were important in 2021

It was a good year for action movies and musicals, but it was a bad year to actually go to the theater.

Kris Jenner bought an electric car for the whole family at Christmas

When I first read this, I thought it was like a little humvee when the kids were driving in the yard. That is … not correct.

Mourning

Harry Reid, a former Nevada Senator of the Democratic Party who led the epic legislative battle for 30 years in Congress, died at the age of 82 after the fight against pancreatic cancer. President Joe Biden, who served Reed in the Senate, called him “one of the greatest Senate majority leaders in our history” in his remarks about his death.

Legendary NFL coach, Hall of Fame, and sports broadcast icon John Madden died suddenly at the age of 85. “He was football,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “There’s no more John Madden. We’ll thank him forever for everything he did to make football and the NFL today.”

Today’s number

$ 3.41

According to the new GasBuddy forecast, this is the projected national average of gas prices in 2022. This is a significant increase from the 2021 average of $ 3.02. In some places, gas can be close to $ 4 per gallon.

today’s weather

Check your local weather here >>>

And finally

Hmm, delicious

Chocolate fountains are cool, but they’re even cooler when made with (moving) Lego. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktvz.com/news/2021/12/29/5-things-to-know-for-dec-29-pandemic-capitol-riot-hong-kong-myanmar-google-4/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos