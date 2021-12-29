ARIIA Ranking: IIT Madras Bag No. 1 for 3 consecutive years | Latest News India





New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras ranked top among centrally funded technical institutions in the Center Atal Ranking (ARIIA) 2021 for Innovation Outcomes announced Wednesday. IIT Madras has been recognized as the most innovative technology laboratory for the third consecutive year.

The ARIIA Ranking is to evaluate colleges of technology on parameters ranging from supporting innovation and fostering entrepreneurship to aspects such as innovative learning methods, intellectual property generation, technology transfer and commercialization. Is an initiative of the United Ministry of Education.

The third edition of the ARIIA ranking was dominated by the centrally funded institutional category IIT. Seven IITs are on the top 10 list. IIT-Madras is followed by IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IT Kanpur and IIT Rookie. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore ranked 6th in this category.

In a statement, the Ministry of Innovation Cell stated that there was unprecedented participation in the third edition of ARIIA. Of the total of 3,551 registered institutions of higher education, 1438 institutions (including all IIT, NIT, IISc, etc.) participated. This is more than twice that of the second edition and about four times that of the first edition.

In the state, it is considered a category of universities, with Panjab University (Chandigal) at the top of the rankings, followed by Delhi Technological University and Netajisabuhas Institute of Technology (Delhi).

In the Government’s Faculty of Engineering category, Pune’s Faculty of Engineering is at the forefront, followed by Tamil Nadu’s PSG Institute of Technology and Gujarat’s LD Faculty of Engineering.

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Khordha (Odisha) has become the top in the private university category. The GH Raisoni College of Engineering in Maharashtra has been recognized as the most innovative private university.

For the first time, the Center has introduced the non-technical institution category into the ARIIA ranking to enhance innovation and the entrepreneurial ecosystem of higher education institutions. Indira Gandhi National Open University (Delhi) is at the top of this category among central funding agencies, followed by Calicut of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

Virtually releasing the rankings on Wednesday, Minister of Education Subhas Sarkar said he encourages educational institutions to change their mindset and build an ecosystem to promote quality research, innovation and entrepreneurship. rice field.

There are ample opportunities for higher education institutions to act as enablers to drive innovation and the startup ecosystem in India. Collaborative efforts by higher education institutions to instill a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in students and develop teachers as innovators, creative thinkers, creative problem solvers, entrepreneurs and job creators. Is required. This will undoubtedly revolutionize not only the economic level, but also the social and environmental aspects.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director of IIT Madras, said: The IIT Madras School focuses on student and faculty innovation, resulting in a highly successful and fast-growing deep technology startup ecosystem in the country.

