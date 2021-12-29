CES 2022: Mercedes, AMD and OnePlus dropped out and joined Microsoft, Google and Intel amid a surge in COVID





Due to the proliferation of COVID cases, companies are withdrawing from direct participation in CES.

CES 2022 is becoming more and more digital as key exhibitors announce plans to pivot to a virtual-only presence instead of attending a Las Vegas trade fair.

CES 2022 is becoming more and more digital as key exhibitors announce plans to pivot to a virtual-only presence instead of attending a Las Vegas trade fair. In the last 48 hours, Mercedes-Benz, AMD, and OnePlus have all planned to cancel the emergence of CES or move to digital only, with a surge in coronavirus infections and omicron variants. The show is still virtually set to start January 5th in Las Vegas.

“The health and safety of our customers, partners, employees and guests is our top priority. Given the current status of the COVID-19 virus, we have decided to cancel Mercedes-Benz AG’s participation in CES2022. Unfortunately, due to the large group of participants and various country-specific regulations, a solid, safe and harmless plan for all participants is implemented in the current situation. Not possible. “Shared by email by a Mercedes spokesperson.

“After careful consideration, AMD has decided to cancel its face-to-face presence at CES 2022 in Las Vegas and move to a virtual experience instead. AMD2022 Product Premiere has always been planned as a digital-only live stream. But face-to-face engagement is moving virtually for the health and safety of our employees, partners and communities. ” AMD said in a statement on Tuesday, December 28th. The company will continue to hold announcements scheduled for January 4th as part of these digital-only plans.

Phone maker OnePlus had no plans for a formal presence in Las Vegas, but CNET confirmed that the company has abandoned its face-to-face plans. This news was previously reported by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. OnePlus is rumored to debut the OnePlus 10 Pro phone at the show, and CEO Pete Lau teased the phone’s release on the Weibo social network last week in January.

Microsoft confirmed its own plan changes on Friday because of health concerns.

“Employee health and well-being are our top priorities. After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft decided not to participate directly in CES 2022,” the company said late Friday. Said in a statement sent by email. Microsoft said it would effectively attend the show.



The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said Thursday that additional exhibitors had signed up for the physical space on the show floor, despite the long list of exhibitors leaving. “We recently received 42 exhibitor cancellations (less than 7% of the exhibition floor), but since last Friday we have added 60 new exhibitors to our face-to-face event,” the CTA said. ..

Although a well-known company has announced its withdrawal, the CTA emphasized that the showfloor is also the host of small businesses.

More than 2,200 companies have been confirmed to participate directly in CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Our focus continues to convene the technology industry and empower those who cannot participate directly to experience the magic of CES digitally.

CES (@CES) December 24, 2021

The rapid spread of Omicron mutants and the increase in COVID-19 cases have made many people uneasy. According to the CDC, on December 20, the United States exceeded 291,000 new daily cases. This is the highest number since the pandemic peak on January 8, 2021, when the United States surpassed 294,000 new daily cases.

The CTA said it believes the event may continue due to vaccination and masking requirements, availability of COVID tests for participants, measurement of social distance, and reduction of participants.

The wave of departure is that T-Mobile has no plans to give a direct or virtual keynote to CEO Mike Sievert last week, and the company plans to “significantly limit” its physical presence at the show. It seems that it started when I said.

Below is a list of companies that have changed their minds about participating in CES.

T-Mobile: The “majority” of the company’s team will not go to Las Vegas, but the company will continue to be a sponsor. “This decision prioritizes the safety of the team and other participants,” the career said in a statement. “The entire T-Mobile team is looking forward to the face-to-face CES2023, which we hope will include a keynote on stage in front of a live audience.” Microsoft: “Employees Health and welfare are our top priorities. After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft decided not to participate directly in CES2022, “the company said in a statement. Google and Waymo: “We are closely monitoring the development of the omicron variant and have determined that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our team,” a Google spokeswoman said. .. Alphabet-owned Waymo, which focuses on self-driving cars, issued a similar statement. GM: The company will not send employees or executives to the show, Reuters reported Thursday. CEO Mary Barra will give a keynote online. Meta: “Because of the growing public health concerns associated with COVID-19, we will not participate directly in CES due to the careful attention and consideration of our employees,” Meta said. Our employees and partners are our top priority. With that in mind, we decided to cancel our face-to-face presence at CES next month due to the surge in COVID cases across the country last week. Twitter TikTok: “Given the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country, TikTok has decided to host a virtual TikTok CES experience for our brand and partners,” the company said Wednesday. Said to. Employees and customers are our top priorities, so we decided to stop participating directly in CES2022, “said a spokesperson. Employees, customers, partners, and the community in Las Vegas, “said on Twitter. Intel: Chipmaker announced that it will reduce its presence. “After consulting with health authorities, in the spirit of Intel’s safety policy, CES plans will move to a digital-first live experience with a minimum of onsite staff,” Intel said. Amazon and Ring: “Because of the rapid change, the situation and uncertainty about Omicron variants will eliminate our onsite presence at CES,” Amazon said. A spokesman for Ring, Amazon’s home security subsidiary, issued the same statement. PinterestNvidia: The company is “cautious from the start,” a spokeswoman said, with plans to deliver virtual addresses at 8 am (PT) on January 4. AMD: The company has moved all face-to-face plans to virtual, and OnePlus Mercedes Benz: automakers have announced that they will cancel CES’s physical presence. Magna: “Magna’s leadership has withdrawn from CES 2022 and has decided to cancel the press conference on January 5,” a spokeswoman said. For Tier 1 auto parts manufacturers by email.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, this decision came after the United States reached a tough milestone of 800,000 COVID-19 deaths earlier this month.

Some companies hold a press conference the day before the show begins. This includes companies that no longer plan to physically attend the tech show. CNET will livestream these on the main YouTube page and the YouTube page for CNET highlighting as part of the coverage of CES 2022. The current schedule for Press Day is as follows:

CES 2022 Press Day, January 4th (always Pacific)

7am: AMD and TCL

8am LG Electronics and Nvidia

9am: Hisense

10am: Intel

11:00 am: Qualcomm

12:00 pm: John Deere

1:00 pm: Canon

2:00 pm: Ottonomy

3:00 pm: Hyundai

5 pm: Sony

6:30 pm: Samsung

