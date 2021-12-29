University participates in Workforce Innovation Grant | News





Northwood Technical College is participating in an initiative funded by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) as part of the $ 10 million Workforce Innovation Grant. The RESTORE (Support, Training, Outreach, Recruitment, and Educational Employment Recovery) project is funded by the United States Federal Rescue Planning Act. Governor Evers announced the recipients of the three-year grant at a press conference on December 14.

Led by Chipwa Valley Technical College (CVTC), this application was one of the last twelve selected to receive prizes from a total of 130 applications. The purpose of the Labor Innovation Grant Program is to provide a significant labor shortage in the manufacturing industry by providing the region of Wisconsin with financial support for a collaborative, sustainable and innovative pandemic recovery program developed by regional organizations. Is to help deal with and resolve.

A total of $ 9,999,614 has been funded by Northwood Tech, CVTC, Bloomer High School, Osseo-Fairchild High School, and St. CroixCentral High School (SCC), Processed Metals Innovators, and West Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (WCWWDB). The counties covered by this grant include Ashland, Baron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dan, Eau Claire, Iron, Jackson, Pepin, Earrings, Pork, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor. It is included. , Tren Piro, Washburn.

Under this collaboration, the RESTORE project model will develop a multipurpose training center and mobile lab that will be integrated into the rural areas of Wisconsin, used by high schools and employers for manufacturing-related training centers, and a COVID 19 pandemic. One of these training centers will be the St. Croix Valley Manufacturing Outreach Center at SCC, with a portion of the $ 3,815,972 grant that Northwood Tech was a sub-recipient. Manufacturing training centers will also be set up at Bloomer High School and Ocean Fair Child High School. The RESTORE grant looks like this:

n By December 31, 2024, at least 1,200 underserved participants in disconnected services, including rural secondary school students, unemployed and underemployed adults, and imprisoned individuals. Register and / or service.

n At least 900 participants will have an industry-recognized metal manufacturing training qualification by December 31, 2024.

n After completing the training program, at least 600 participants will acquire or retain employment, promotion opportunities, and / or salary increases with local employers.

In response to a grant awarded to Northwood Technical College, Northwood Tech President John Will said:

This award to Northwood Tech and other sub-recipients was part of the first round of grants funded under the Workforce Innovation Grant RESTORE. According to Governor Evers’ office, Wisconsin will award a second round of labor grants in 2022.

Northwood Tech is grateful for all community partnerships. Northwood Tech Foundation support is essential to student success. For information on how to donate, please visit www.northwoodtech.edu / donate.

Designated as a nationally top-ranked university and 2021-22 Military Friendly® School, Northwood Tech meets the educational and career needs of more than 15,000 residents in northwestern Wisconsin each year. Northwood Tech has multiple campuses and offers career-focused associate degree programs, technical diplomas, short-term certificates, customized business training, and a wide range of courses to enhance an individual or career. increase. Northwood Tech is a member of the Wisconsin Technical College System and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (www.hlcommission.org). For more information, call 800.243.9482 or visit northwoodtech.edu. Northwood Technical College is an Equal Opportunity / Access / Affirmative Action / Veterans / Disability Employers and Educators.

