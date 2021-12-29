Tumblr is again fighting for “mature” content between Apple and its apps – TechCrunch





Hides the “Tony the Tiger” / “Eugene Levy” fanfiction. These phrases, along with hundreds of other phrases, are banned from the Tumblr iOS app.

Currently, iOS apps do not have access to personal blogs that are flagged as “mature.” Users will see a pop-up explaining that the content has been hidden due to “suggestive or explicit content”. Tumblr also said that certain posts will be hidden in the search feature and the user’s dashboard. It shows recommended posts and the content of the people you follow.

“In order to stay in the Apples App Store and make the Tumblr iOS app available, we needed to make changes to strengthen our compliance with sensitive content policies,” Tumblr wrote in a blog post.

To comply with these policies, Tumblr users have created an unofficial crowdsourcing list of tags that the Tumblr app prohibits on iOS. Some of the banned tags make sense for platforms that try to scrub sensitive content. For example, “pornography,” “drugs,” and “sex” are prohibited. Some things, like “Tony the Tiger” and “Eugene Levy” mentioned above, are incomprehensible (or don’t want to think for too long). Even tags with numbers 69 and 420 are forbidden.

Many Tumblr users gather on the site and talk anonymously about their experiences, but some of these tagging bans effectively censor these conversations. Some tags related to stimming, a common remedy for people with autism, are banned along with tags such as “depression,” “PTSD,” and “bipolar disorder.”

“We understand that these tweaks affect how users access potentially sensitive content when using iOS apps, which can be frustrating,” Tumblr said. A spokeswoman told TechCrunch. “We are working on more thoughtful solutions that will be rolled out in the near future and will keep the community up to date as the work continues.”

A former TumblriOS engineer who blogs as sreegs on this site explained the cause of this problem and its ineffective, thief-like solution.

“For reviewers [at Apple] If I ran the app and found pornography, the app was rejected and I was instructed to fix the problem, “they wrote in a blog post. The engineer said this happens “once every 5 updates”, but once the offending post (provided to Tumblr via the screenshot) is removed, the app can be used.

“Occasionally, Tumblr will get really relentless reviewers. It will need a handful of porn scrubs and resubmissions before they finally turn the update to a green light,” sreegs writes. .. Engineers think this is similar to what’s happening now on Tumblr’s iOS app.

Tumblr has faced a long-standing struggle with approval on the iOS App Store. In 2018, Tumblr’s iOS app was removed from the App Store after Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) passed the app’s filtering technology. A month later, the platform responded by banning all pornography and other sexually explicit content, resulting in a 29% reduction in monthly traffic almost immediately. Since then, the platform’s web traffic has been relatively stagnant.

Of course, it is Sisyphus’ job to scrub user-generated content platforms for adult content. However, Apple’s standards for Tumblr seem to be particularly strict.

“I’d like to say that some of me are cynical and Instagram and Twitter are so big that I can do better than Tumblr,” the former TumblriOS engineer theorized. “Combine it with the history of Tumblrs, which has explicitly allowed porn until the end of 2018. Of course I can’t prove that, but if Tumblr has a reputation at Apple, it’s not good.”

Meanwhile, Tumblr content is banned per tag from # rule34 to #longpost.

Tumblr wrote yesterday in his change blog that he’s reviewing a list of tags that aren’t accessible in iOS apps. This review process is scheduled to begin in January.

“We were working on a web-based toggle that would allow people to choose to allow sensitive content in their iOS apps,” he added.

Tumblr users often refer to the platform as a wasteland on the Internet. The app itself used to subtitle iOS apps on the App Store as “hellsite (affectionate)”. So why do people keep using it?

“People have been destroyed to the point where they think the site is dead, so there’s a very simple workaround for something like this,” dedicated Tumblrite told TechCrunch. Searching for “tag ban” on your site isn’t hard to find these workarounds, but the average user knows that the search feature is very buggy anyway. “The broken search feature must actually be working here. I just don’t see the shit for half the time. That is, I can’t find the shit, but I can’t find Apple either.”

But what Tumblr lacks in iOS apps and search capabilities is compensated for by that algorithm … or its lack. As platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram head to the Senate to discuss the mysterious ways of delivering content, Tumblr makes it work the old-fashioned way (defining “features”). .. Displays the content of the users you are following in chronological order.

“I honestly believe that dumpling fire at this point worked in Tumblrs’ favor,” said an avid Tumblr user. “We don’t have an algorithm, so we can still curate our experience exactly the way we want.”

