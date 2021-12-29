Here’s everything you can expect from Apple in 2022





Apple was very busy in 2021 and announced the latest new Mac among Apple Silicon Migration, the new iPhone 13, the long-awaited AirTag item tracker and more. Towards 2022, more new devices are being developed in all of Apple’s major product categories.

MacBook Air

One of the most anticipated new products along the way from Apple is the completely improved MacBook Air. The new MacBook Air features a flat-edged design and is rumored to have abandoned the iconic tapered design with a slim front and thick back.

Reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reports that the 2022 MacBook Air will be available in additional colors similar to those on the 24-inch iMac. Also, like the iMac, the new MacBook Air is reported to have a white bezel and white keyboard. There are rumors that the MacBook Air may have a notch similar to the new MacBook Pro, but it’s unclear if this will actually happen.

Finally, when it comes to processor power, the new MacBook Air is said to be the first Mac with a next-generation M2 chip. Bloomberg reports that the M2 processor has the same number of computing cores as the M1, but runs faster.

The new MacBook Air (or just the “MacBook”) is reportedly expected to be released in mid-2022. It will reportedly be slightly more expensive than the current MacBook Air, which starts at $ 999.

Mac mini and Mac Pro

Not surprisingly, the Apple Silicon migration will continue until 2022, which could be the year the migration is complete. According to Bloomberg, Apple is planning a new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon. This machine could be about half the size of the current Mac Pro in terms of design.

The new Mac Pro is rumored to be offered in a 20 or 40 compute core configuration consisting of 16 high-performance cores or 32 high-performance cores and 4 or 8 high-efficiency cores. .. GPU options are reported to include 64-core and 128-core options.

Meanwhile, Apple is also reportedly planning a new so-called “Macmini Pro” with a new generation of industrial design. Jon Prosser reports that the new Mac mini has a new external chassis with a plexiglass-like reflective surface at the top, otherwise it’s housed in an aluminum enclosure.

New iMac

Apple announced the all-new 24-inch iMac in April 2021, but fans of the larger 27-inch iMac are still waiting. In fact, the 27-inch iMac is still one of the few Intel-powered machines available in Apple’s Mac lineup.

That’s why Apple is widely expected to debut the new 27-inch iMac with Apple Silicon in 2022. The new iMac may have a high-end Apple silicon chip inside. Come to iMac for the first time.

Rumor has it that the iMac, like the new MacBook Pro, has a basic model configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The new iMac’s ports allegedly include an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and multiple USB-C / Thunderbolt connections.

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro received a notable update in 2021 and moved to an M1 chip for power and a 12.9-inch mini LED display. Shortly after the 2021 iPad Pro was announced, rumors began to spread about what to expect from the next-generation model.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is developing a redesigned iPad Pro with a glass back. With this change, iPad Pro will be able to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging for the first time. With reverse wireless charging, you can place a wireless charging-enabled device, such as an iPhone or AirPods, on the back of your iPad Pro to recharge it. Power is shared from iPad Pro to other devices.

Another change that allegedly accompanies the 2022 iPad Pro is the first expansion of mini LED display technology to the 11-inch iPad Pro. This is the first display technology to appear on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2021.

In terms of release dates, Apple is on the rhythm of releasing new iPad Pro models earlier this year, usually in the spring.

iPhone SE 3

Moving to the iPhone, the first new iPhone expected from Apple in 2022 is the new third-generation iPhone SE. This iPhone SE 3 is expected to be similar to the current iPhone SE, but with the addition of an A15 chip on the side and 5G connectivity.

In fact, one analyst even believes that the iPhone SE 3 with 5G could turn a billion Android users into switchers.

There are rumors that Apple is also working on some iPhone SE Plus with a larger display, but it’s unclear if this will be released in 2022. However, the iPhone SE 3 will be available earlier this year. ..

iPhone 14

And of course, you can’t forget the iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 is rumored to be a major overhaul of the iPhone lineup, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the lineup will consist of two 6.1-inch models and two 6.7s. -Inch model.

From a marketing name perspective, the 2022 iPhone lineup looks like this: iPhone14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to Kuo, the iPhone 14 Max is the cheapest 6.7-inch iPhone to date, potentially about $ 900.

Leaker Jon Prosser also confirms these changes, showing that the iPhone 14 has a similar design to the iPhone 4.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature a new hole punch design. If the punched hole design sounds familiar, it’s because it’s currently used by many high-end Android flagships. It makes sense for Apple to adopt this design for the iPhone 14. The punch holes contain the cameras currently in the notch.

According to Kuo, the iPhone 14 will also include dramatic improvements to the front-facing camera. Regarding the rear camera, Kuo says the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be upgraded to 48 megapixels, up from the iPhone 12’s 12 megapixel sensor.

The iPhone 14 lineup will be announced and released in September 2022.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch lineup will also be reviewed in 2022. Kuo is Apple’s new high-end Apple Watch Series 8, the new Apple Watch SE, and the previously rumored rugged sports version in the fall of 2022.

When it comes to health technology, Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to add a temperature sensor to enable additional health and fitness tracking.

Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for more details on what to expect from the Apple Watch Series 8 and other models coming in 2022.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple is also reportedly planning a new second-generation AirPods Pro to be released in 2022. These AirPods Pro 2 are expected to refocus on health tracking and fitness technology, as well as a brand new design. In an interview in June, Apple VP Kevin Lyncheven mentioned the possibility of using AirPods to create a variety of data to monitor health.

Bloomberg reports that the second-generation AirPods Pro features a more compact design that removes the stem from the bottom of the AirPods Pro. This could resemble an Amazon Echo bud that is perfectly round and features a stemless design in the user’s ear.

However, these changes are not guaranteed. Apple is said to have faced the challenge of removing the AirPods Pro stem, including features such as transparency mode, H1 chip, and noise cancellation. As a result, Apple may settle for a less ambitious redesign of the AirPods Pro.

AR / VR headset

Last but not least, 2022 is also reported to be the year Apple releases the first iteration of the long-rumored AR / VR headset.

Other possibilities

These are just the major new products expected of Apple in 2022. There are many other possibilities, including iterative updates for the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, new accessories, and more.

What are you most excited to see from Apple in 2022? Let us know in the comments!

