South Korean government asks Apple and Google to block CryptoP2E games





The South Korean government has asked Apple and Google to block play-to-earn games from the App Store. The government is currently investigating play-to-ear models and related games to regulate the crypto market.

Cryptographic P2E game being scrutinized

The Game Rating and Administration Committee of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea has sent a letter to certain operators to block the distribution of these games. They intend to do this block by preventing the app from registering in the first place. Therefore, it is a request to Apple and Google.

However, this is not a complete ban. It seems that these games can be released, but they must first be evaluated by the Game Rating and Administration Committee. The latter looks at age restrictions and more. The Games Commission has already canceled the 15 blockchain-based game classifications this year.

Play-to-Earn (P2E) games are currently very popular and have had a significant presence since the beginning of 2021. These games are especially popular in Asia, where players can earn money from in-game activities. Some players have reportedly made significant amounts of money from these games and are beginning to attract government attention.

South Korea closely monitors the crypto market

The recent move by the South Korean government to withdraw play-to-earning games is another action by the authorities to impose control over the crypto market. This country is one of the most active countries in terms of regulation.

Some of the actions South Korea has taken include taxation, a ban on privacy coins, and requiring exchanges to obtain official certification. Parliamentarians are not hesitant to take strict disciplinary action as needed, and it seems that it will not change.

Cryptographic enthusiasts in the country expect there to be a backlash against the removal of play-to-earning games. However, it seems unlikely that the government will return to that position.

