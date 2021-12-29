Pixel 6: Why Replace your iPhone with Google’s Latest Android Smartphone





Image: Sebaztian Barns / ZDNet

If you use the same hardware and software long enough, you will always overlook the shortcomings you are avoiding.

Avoiding this kind of technical tunnel vision is one of the reasons to regularly switch between Android and iOS on your primary mobile device. At the beginning of 2021, I’ve been using my iPhone for nearly two years (with a fairly recent iPhone 12 upgrade) and noticed that check-in on the latest Android devices was delayed.

Google’s announcement of two new Pixel smartphones in mid-October was a perfect excuse to get it back. I pre-ordered the Pixel 6 on a Stormy Black (which looks gray to be honest) with 256GB of storage. After a few shipping issues (Google seems overwhelmed by demand), I received it on October 30th and have been using it as my main mobile device ever since.

This is not the first Pixel I own. With one of the early Pixel models, I spent weeks navigating Google Support and eventually reached the top. After they couldn’t solve a particularly nasty network bug, I got a full refund for that device.

My colleague Jason Perlow called the Pixel 6 a “device support experience from hell” and had a very negative experience.

Given that background and my experience with these older devices wasn’t very good, I was skeptical about this. As a result, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the Pixel 6 was properly built and worked fine from the day I opened the box.

In fact, it’s so much fun to use that I decided to keep using it as my main mobile device for at least a year.

I didn’t expect Google to assemble a combination of hardware and software. This is definitely better than Apple’s flagship mobile phone. Consider these six examples of features that work better on the Pixel 6 than on the iPhone.

USB Type-C

We’re almost a quarter of the 21st century, but Apple still sticks to its own Lightning connector technology.

Please wait and let me get it back. Apple stubbornly maintains its aging connector on the iPhone, despite adopting a more modern and exquisitely interoperable USB Type-C connector for all other products in its product line. doing. iPad? USB-C. MacBook Pro? USB-C. Even MagSafe chargers for Apple Watch and AirPods are USB-C.

But it’s not the iPhone.

Anyway, I like the fact that the Pixel 6 turns on and you can connect to an external device using a standard USB Type-C connection. This means you can charge your Pixel 6, iPad Pro, laptop or headphones with one charger and one cable when you leave the house. You don’t have to remember to use one additional Lightning cable with one Lightning cable. Terminal.

Also: Pixel 6 or iPhone 12: Which phone is safer?

Great camera and photo editing tools

I chose the smaller Pixel 6 over the Pixel 6 Pro because the Pro is too big. As a result, I didn’t get a periscope telephoto lens on a larger and more expensive model. However, the Pixel 6 allows you to take absolutely fun photos with minimal hassle, even in difficult environments such as concert halls. Especially suitable for use in dark places.

The real killer feature is in Pixel Photos editing software, but Magic Eraser does the amazing job of removing distractors and objects from your photos and smoothing the background. It’s a great demo, but it also gets the job done quickly and efficiently.

Customizable Android user experience

Apple finally supports widgets. This makes the iPhone user experience a little more claustrophobic than before. But with Android 12 on the Pixel 6, there are some things Apple simply doesn’t allow. One of the most useful tricks is the ability to pin shortcuts to your home page. Always use this feature to quickly access your OneNote pages and activate scenes saved for Philips Hue lighting with a single tap.

And you have the option to completely replace the launcher. I think Google did a pretty good job with Pixel Launcher, but after shaking the app quite a bit, I switched to Microsoft Launcher. It’s organized and I prefer widget-based feeds (the pages you see when you swipe right) to Google news feeds.

Sleeping mode

One of my favorite features since the late sad Windows Phone era was the Glance Screen with a night mode that displays the current time in a dim reddish font. In that configuration, I put the phone on the bedside, and when I woke up in the middle of the night, I knew at a glance what time it was.

Sleep mode was once a Pixel-only feature, but is now available on all Android devices, but it does the same. I’ve set it to wake up when the phone is charging during normal sleep. Turn on silent mode and change the display to grayscale while the clock is still displayed. As I like.

5 years update

One of Apple’s great advantages over the years has been full control over iOS updates. In contrast, Android phones suffer because they are often at the mercy of mobile companies that have lost interest in keeping their phones up-to-date for more than a year or two.

Pixel 6 guarantees that Android version updates will be available until at least October 2024 (three years after the hardware ships) and security updates will be available for at least five years until October 2026. I am. This is a significant improvement over previous devices. , Promised only security renewal for a total of 3 years.

The price is correct

The Pixel 6 is arguably the flagship cell phone, but it doesn’t come with an expensive price tag. My phone with 256 GB of storage was $ 699. It’s $ 200 cheaper than the similarly configured iPhone 13, and Google launched a pair of Pixel Buds (A-series) as part of the deal.

