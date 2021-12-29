Top clean tech companies in Los Angeles in 2021





For better or for worse (probably worse), Los Angeles is an automobile city, so it’s probably not surprising that most of the clean technology innovations in the region come from the field of electric vehicles. But there’s a lot more happening in Los Angeles besides EVs. Companies are innovating in everything from construction to upcycling to consumer energy grids, reducing carbon and making the future more sustainable. Below is a list of companies that are likely to have made the most of their move in 2021. EveEnergyVenturesInc (Xeal)

Eve Energy Ventures is a charging company for electric vehicles. A Venice-based company, also known as Xeal, provides charging stations for apartments and workplaces. In October of this year, the company announced that it had raised $ 14 million to install more than 10,000 new charging stations across the United States. What sets Xeal apart from other charging technologies is that the charger does not require a Wi-Fi connection between the vehicle and the charger. Instead, the company relies on another new technology, blockchain. The user downloads the app and receives an encryption token indicating the location of all Xeal chargers. The charger itself can then authenticate the token without the need for Wi-Fi. It can be difficult to obtain in concrete parking lots.

Vibrant

Enervee is a company that evaluates appliances and products based on energy efficiency. Retailers can then sell the item in the Enervees store, which displays a score next to the item so that consumers can purchase more efficiently. A software company based in Venice allows retailers to sell their products at discounted rates made possible by applying energy-saving instant rebates at the time of purchase. The ultimate idea is to help consumers find the most energy efficient products and buy them from washing machines to cars at the lowest possible cost. This year, Enervee announced a funding partnership with San Francisco-based fintech company One. This allows consumers to expand their funding options for energy-efficient purchases, primarily with a focus on reducing monthly payments. California and the Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) are also participating in the funding program.

EVgo

Another EV charging company, EVgo, has made headlines many times this year to build strategic partnerships with giants such as General Motors, Uber, Tesla and BMW. The company has also received grants and funding from various state governments, including California, to expand its offerings of charging stations. Based in Los Angeles, 80% of all Californians live within 10 miles of one of the fast chargers, and there are more than 800 stations nationwide in 34 states. Last week, the company announced that the PlugShare app had more than 1 million downloads in 2021. EVgos may be added to this list in the coming years, as electric vehicles are projected to account for half of all vehicles by the end of the decade.

Heliogen

Heliogen Inc. manufactures a focused solar energy system that uses a series of mirrors to focus sunlight in a small area to produce vapor. In addition to heat and electricity, this year the Pasadena-based company announced a partnership with Bloom Energy Corporation and used that technology to produce green hydrogen energy as well. If that’s not enough, Heliogen has also announced an autonomous robot that can help install and maintain a concentrating solar energy plant. With the support of Bill Gates, the company is reportedly planning to publish through a $ 2 billion SPAC contract with Athena Technology Acquisition Corporation.

Connect the houses

Connect Homes specializes in the construction of prefabricated homes. Unlike traditional construction practices, prefabs are easy to install and significantly reduce the carbon required to complete the construction. Although dotLA previously covered Plant Prefab, Connect Homes occupies the spot on this list because of its grand desire to actually replace traditional construction technology. The Los Angeles-based prefab, along with former Apple CEO Greg Leung, has grown to record levels and can now complete the entire home in less than a month. Connect Homes is building homes that save carbon in advance and energy after installation, with a focus on state-of-the-art insulation and energy efficiency.

