Fortnite is down and players can’t log in





Epic Games has confirmed that the Battle Royale shooter is down, and this time it doesn’t help expand the lore of the game, so there’s bad news if you want to play Fortnite during the winter holidays. According to a tweet from its own status page, Fortnite is currently unavailable and players will not be able to log in while investigating the issue. If you have a solution to bring the service back online, please provide more information. According to a follow-up tweet from the team at 3:10 pm ET, Fortnite is back online and we’re still working on a fix that appreciates everyone’s patience.

Our own senior entertainment editor, Andrew Webster, is struggling with the platform that has told many players that they are not allowed to play Fortnite. The company started investigating this issue a few hours ago, and since then players have reported unstable connections, but it seems that logins aren’t available now.

When the server first went down, the Epic Games launcher didn’t launch Fortnite, indicating that the server was offline, but now it tries to launch the game. Unfortunately, after launch, as many players have reported and experienced in testing, it simply queues you for about 10 minutes and then cannot fully connect.

Almost at the same time as the problem occurred, the Epic Games Store also had a problem, stating that some players couldn’t log in or even access the game to play offline. Now that at least the Epic Games desktop launcher is working, you can play other games on your PC.

December 29, 3:00 pm EST update: Added details about current server status and login issues.

December 29, 3:18 pm ET Update: Added the latest tweets about the progress of the Fortnite server restore.

