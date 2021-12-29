The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro have a huge 50 megapixel main camera





Xiaomi once again puts another wonderfully huge camera on the flagship phone. This time around, it’s the Xiaomi 12 Pro with a 50-megapixel main sensor and an f / 1.9 standard wide-angle lens. It’s not the biggest sensor Xiaomi has used on the phone, but the combination of a large aperture lens and a large imaging chip makes it possible … well, look at things.

Technically, it’s the Sony IMX707 chip that Xiaomi claims to be the first to use on mobile devices. Gizmochina points out that the 707 appears to be a very light refreshment of the IMX700. This makes the claim a little less exciting. In any case, its large 1 / 1.28 inch type sensor. Sony combines 1.22m pixels, which are already quite large for mobile camera sensors, to create even larger 2.44m 4-in-1 pixels for better dark photos.

Image: Xiaomi

The 12 Pro also includes two 50-megapixel rear camera sensors. Super wide-angle and telephoto. The Xiaomi 12 features a slightly smaller 1 / 1.56 inch sensor, an ultra-wide 13-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel telemacro. In addition to impressive hardware, the 12 and 12 Pro include camera software improvements such as reduced shutter lag, improved burst photography, and subject tracking for human and animal faces.

Aside from the camera, the 12 Pro and its 12 siblings feature all the latest flagship trimmings with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and 120Hz OLED panel. The Xiaomi 12 offers a 6.28 inch screen and a 4,500 mAh battery. The 12 Pro includes a 6.73-inch screen with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits and a 4,600 mAh battery capable of 120W fast charging.

If you want to be the proud owner of a really big smartphone camera, both will be available in China on December 31st. The 12 Pro starts at RMB 4,699 (about $ 737) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the Xiaomi 12 starts at RMB 3,699 (about $ 580) with the same 8GB / 128GB configuration.

