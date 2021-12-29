TasksBoard is the Google Tasks Kanban interface you’ve been waiting for.





Google Tasks hasn’t had a solid interface so far. Jack Wallen explains how to use TasksBoard to transform a task into a Kanban board-like workflow.

Image: Elnur / Shutterstock

I like a good Kanban board. The ability to lay out tasks in this way makes it easier to visualize and manage those tasks. So what if you could combine the Kanban board with Google Tasks? Isn’t that great? And given that Google hasn’t released an official Kanban solution yet (why this escaped them, it’s crazy), you might even wonder if it’s even possible to merge the two. Hmm.

is. And that’s great.

This solution, called TasksBoard, transforms Google tasks into a Kanban-like UI. This makes task management and operation very easy.

See also: iCloud and OneDrive: Which is best for Mac, iPad and iPhone users? (Free PDF) (TechRepublic)

TasksBoard converts Google tasks to lists and then adds the tasks as cards to those lists. Out of the box, TasksBoard converted my current tasks into a list titled My Tasks, Default List, TR, Linux.com, Shopping, Cover Design, Ask Jack, Books, Article Tops. Some of those lists are derived from old tasks, but I was pretty impressed with the default set. You can also delete or rename anything you no longer need.

TasksBoard includes lists, cards, collaboration (requires premium plan), export to Google Sheets, unlimited lists and cards, priority labels and highlights (requires premium plan), custom backgrounds (requires premium plan), Includes features such as multiple boards (premium plan required) and 24/7 support (premium plan required). This service is free to use. Alternatively, you can purchase one of the following three premium licenses:

$ 5.99 / month / year $ 39.99 / year $ 99.99 / year for Enterprise 5 users with additional priority support

It didn’t take long to delete unwanted lists, rename imported lists, create new lists, and create a Kanban solution that fits the workflow perfectly.

See: Five Kanban Services (TechRepublic) Ready to Take Productivity to the Next Level

How to get started with TasksBoard

Getting started with TasksBoard is very easy. To do this, open your default web browser, make sure you’re signed in to your Google account, and go to https: //tasksboard.com. You will be asked to sign in with Google. Be sure to select the correct Google account (if you have more than one) and allow TasksBoard access to Google tasks.

Doing this will bring up the main TasksBoard window (after TasksBoard has generated a list from the current task).Click the relevant menu button[リストの名前変更]You can easily rename the generated list by selecting (Figure A).

Figure A

Rename to one of the lists generated from an existing task TasksBoard

Once you have all the lists in order, the list you want to work with[タスクの追加]You can click (Figure B) to start adding cards (tasks).

Figure B

Adding a new task to the list is very easy.

At this point, TasksBoard is so intuitive that anyone can get used to it in seconds.

How to “install” a desktop app

TasksBoard claims to also have a desktop application. It’s not. If you are using either Chrome or Edge web browser, click the menu button and[TasksBoard（Chrome）のインストール]or[アプリ]|[アプリ]You can click to create an app window for TasksBoard. Install the task board (edge ​​diagram C).

Figure C

Installing Tasks Board “apps” using the Edge browser

After installing the TasksBoard app, it will open in the Chrome (or Edge) app window. You should now be able to find the TasksBoard app in your desktop menu as well.

There’s really not much to say about TasksBoard, except that it’s a much better way than what Google offers. If you like Kanban boards and are using Google Tasks, this is the perfect combination of the two.

Try TasksBoard to see if it’s a reliable way to work with Google Tasks.

For all the latest technical advice for business pros from Jack Wallen, subscribe to TechRepublic’s YouTube How to Make the Technology Work.

All newsletters as a cloud and service

This is a reliable resource for XaaS, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, cloud engineering jobs, cloud security news and tips.Delivered on Monday

Sign up now

