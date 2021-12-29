Prediction Framework, Data Science Prediction Project Time Saving





Posted by lvaro Lamas, Hctor Parra, Jaime Martnez, Julia Hernndez, Miguel Fernandes, Pablo Gil

Use predicted lifetime values ​​to acquire high-value customers, take specific actions against high churn users, generate audiences based on machine-learned signals, and Activate. All of these marketing scenarios bring results to various marketing platforms, such as Google Ads, as often as possible to analyze first-party data, perform data forecasts, and keep the data up-to-date.

Regular and frequent feeds to marketing platforms such as Google Ads require a robust, report-oriented, cost-reduced ETL and forecast pipeline. These pipelines are very similar regardless of use case, it is very easy to reinvent the wheel every time or manually copy and paste the structural code and it will cause an error. The risk is high.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a common reusable structure and just add specific code to each stage?

Here, the forecasting framework plays an important role in helping implement and accelerate first-party data forecasting projects by providing the backbone elements of the forecasting process.

The Prediction Framework is a fully customizable pipeline that simplifies the implementation of predictive projects. All you need is a Vertex AutoML model that you can use with the input data source, the logic to extract and process the data, and the appropriate feature list. The framework is responsible for creating and deploying the required artifacts. With a simple configuration, all common artifacts from different stages of this type of project are created and deployed: data extraction, data preparation (also known as feature engineering), filtering, forecasting, post-processing, and more. Operational functions such as fill, throttling (for API restrictions), synchronization, storage, and reporting.

The Prediction Framework is built to be hosted on Google Cloud Platform and leverages Cloud Functions for all data processing (extraction, preparation, filtering, post-prediction processing), Firestore, Pub / Sub, of the throttle system. Run the scheduler To coordinate various phases of the prediction process, Vertex AutoML hosts the machine learning model and BigQuery acts as the final storage for predictions.

Predictive framework architecture

To join and get started with the Prediction Framework, you need to prepare a configuration file that contains the Google Cloud project you want to use, the data source, the ML model that makes the predictions, and some environment variables for the throttle system scheduler. In addition, custom queries for data extraction, preparation, filtering, and post-processing need to be added to the deployment file customizations. The deployment is then performed automatically using the deployment script provided by the tool.

Once deployed, all stages run one after the other, storing intermediate and final data in BigQuery tables.

Extract: This step timely queries transactions from the data source that correspond to the run date (scheduler or backfill run date) and saves them in the local project BigQuery in the new table. Preparation: Immediately after transaction extraction for a particular date becomes available, the data is retrieved from the local BigQuery and processed according to the model’s specifications. Once the data is processed, it will be saved in a new table in your local project BigQuery. Filters: This step queries the data saved by the preparation process, filters the required data and saves it in your local project BigQuery. (That is, only consider new customer transactions. What are new customers up to the instantiation of the framework for a particular use case? I’ll explain later). Forecasts: When new customers are saved, this step reads them from BigQuery and uses the Vertex API to call the forecasts. You can apply formulas based on the results of forecasts to adjust values ​​and apply thresholds. When the data is ready, it’s saved to BigQuery in your target project. Post_process: You can apply formulas to AutoML batch results to adjust values ​​and apply thresholds. When the data is ready, it’s saved to BigQuery in your target project.

One of the powerful features of the predictive framework is the ability to backfill directly from the BigQuery user interface. So if you need to reprocess the whole thing over a period of time, you can literally do it with four clicks.

In summary, the Prediction Framework simplifies the implementation of first-party data prediction projects, saves time, and minimizes errors in repetitive manual deployment of the architecture.

For more information and to start experimenting, visit the Prediction Framework repository on Github.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://developers.googleblog.com/2021/12/prediction-framework-a-time-saver-for-data-science-prediction-projects.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos