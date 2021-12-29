T-Mobile is about to sell a Google TV dongle with Ethernet





Google TV was launched on Chromecast in late 2020, but has been delayed since the introduction of Sony, TCL, and Realme. But now, T-Mobile has quietly announced the TVision Hub. This is the second Google TV streaming stick sold in the United States.

Update 12/29: T-Mobile has quietly launched the new TVision Hub with Google TV, priced at $ 50. This device is also available with a monthly payment option of $ 4.17 / month. T-Mobile currently has the device in stock and is ready to ship soon. You can order now from T-Mobile’s online store.

Followed by our original coverage with additional photos from T-Mobile’s new list.

It was announced on the carrier’s website but is not yet available for purchase. The “TVision Hub” is a streaming dongle with basically the same form factor as Chromecast with Google TV. However, T-Mobile’s Google TV dongle has two important changes.

In particular, the name “TVision Hub” was used on Android TV devices sold by T-Mobile last year before T-Mobile ended the live TV service of the same name.

The first is a distinctly different remote control with three app shortcuts: TV-specific power and input controls, box power, live TV guide shortcuts, YouTube, Netflix, and T-Mobile brands. TV app. It’s unclear what this will bring as T-Mobile shuts down its dongle brand “TVision” service earlier this year, pushing customers to YouTube TV. Our guess is that T-Mobile has created some kind of app to capture content that has been carefully selected or subsidized by T-Mobile itself.

Another notable change is the built-in Ethernet port on T-Mobile’s Google TV dongle. It seems to be paired with a microUSB port for power, but the T-Mobile website states that USB-C is available.

As detailed in SEI Robotics on Twitter, this device uses the Amlogic S905Y4 chip. It’s a newer and more powerful chip than the one on Chromecast with Google TV and comes with AV1 decoding. In particular, this device is still based on Android TV OS 11, and Chromecast hasn’t been updated yet.

It’s unclear if T-Mobile has made any changes to the Google TV UI, but the product page mentions support for 4K HDR. Apparently, this device will be offered free of charge to new T-Mobile Home Internet customers. The full price isn’t clear, but it seems to be only $ 50.

Google TV Details:

