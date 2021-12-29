Google’s child abuse detection tool can also identify illegal pictures of children





Apple was hit by a wave of criticism earlier this year when it announced plans to scan the iPhone and stop distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Critics feared that Apple’s hashcheck system could be adopted by the government to spy on law-abiding iPhone users. In response to the backlash, Apple may make changes to its program, but Google has its own way to find CSAM, which is even more annoying to anyone using all of Google’s cloud services. maybe.

Details of Google’s CSAM scan will be issued in early 2020 and will be provided by a warrant discovered by Forbes. According to the filing, Google has detected CSAM on Google Drive, a cloud storage platform. And here things get a little strange. The warrants derived from this report are intended for digital artwork, not photographs or videos depicting child abuse.

Under the “Extended Protection for Children” banner, Apple’s system uses hashes for known child abuse material and scans iDevices for matching hashes. This prevents false positives and eliminates the need for Apple to look at files on your phone. The most frequently cited issue with this approach is that Apple is still scanning personal files on smartphones, which can be a privacy nightmare if someone succeeds in substituting another hash. I have. However, Apple says this is not possible.

After all, Google is doing something similar. It uses the method YouTube originally developed to look for known CSAM hashes, but it also has an AI trained to use machine learning to identify new images of child abuse. It’s not clear how Google discovered the offending file in 2020, but unidentified individuals are described as artists. This suggests that it was he who created the drawing in question and that Google’s system identified it as CSAM.

After Google’s system found the drawing, it sent the data to the National Missing and Exploited Children’s Center, which sent it to the DHS Homeland Security Investigation Unit. Investigators have filed a warrant to access your data. The artist has not been identified because he has never been charged. However, U.S. law states that it can be illegal even in the absence of “serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value,” such as a picture of child abuse. .. It’s hard to prove it — even agreeing to the definition of “art” can be a challenge. This may explain why the charges were not incurred in this case.

Google’s use of AI is more aggressive than Apple’s, but it seems to be limited to cloud services such as Gmail and Drive. So Google isn’t set up to scan Android smartphones to detect hashes, as Apple has on the iPhone, but Google’s approach may or may not be illegal for some questioners. You can wipe out some original artwork. No matter what “art” is, Google isn’t doing this just to do it. CSAM for all cloud services has undeniable problems. Google states that it reported 3.4 million potentially illegal sources in 2021, up from 2.9 million in the previous year.

