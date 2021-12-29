Top 5 Technology Trends in 2022





Tom Merritt lists five notable technology trends for 2022, including CBDC and battery technology.

With 2022 approaching, the world of technology is not stationary. With daily tech news on the Daily Tech News Show, you’ll be seated in the front row as trends arrive, accelerate, and disappear.

Here is my view on the top 5 technology trends to look for in 2022.

1. Central bank digital currency or CBDC. You have reported this on a limited number of experiments in China or the small countries that carry them out. I mean that real government digital currencies like the Bahamas do not adopt Bitcoin like El Sarabador. This year, more and more major governments will join the game of creating government-issued digital currencies in an attempt to stop the perceived threat of cryptocurrency waves.

2. Battery technology. I do not intend to predict the breakthroughs in major battery technology 5-10 years from now. But solar and wind are getting better and more innovative, which will shed a bright light on what we can do with existing battery technology. Imagine what’s happening to the smartphone battery that’s happening in industrialized power storage.

3. Insufficient chips. Sadly, I don’t think this year is over, but by the end of 2022, the light will be visible at the end of tunnels and routes, or in your favorite logistic metaphor. In fact, the fabs need to catch up and justify every new plant under construction, so be prepared to talk about capacity management.

4. Metaverse. I often hear the word Metaverse. Still, as it is now, it makes little sense. There is no actual metaverse in 2022, but some companies claim to have done so. Web3 is not a real metaverse … not yet.

5. AI repulsion. I think the opposition to AI will grow. There is growing concern about machine learning algorithm bias, which continues to grow into mainstream awareness. It leads to boycotts and demands more regulation, supported by somewhat unfounded fear of the effects of AI. To start the transition to AI, anticipate what happened to your data privacy.

I’m sorry, I know everything wasn’t sunny, but that’s the trend in front of me. Check back next year to see how right or wrong I was.

