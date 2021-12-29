SeA Bank Enhances Digital Banking Experience on Google Cloud





Hanoi, Vietnam, December 29, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Securities Bank (SeABank, Securities Code SSB) is a leading cloud provider to enhance the quality of service and customer experience offered by SeAMobile / SeANet. I chose Google Cloud as. Digital banking platform. With Google Cloud’s state-of-the-art enterprise-grade technology, SeABank can optimize costs, enhance security and accelerate innovation.

SeABank Enhances Digital Banking Experience on Google Cloud (PRNewsfoto / SeABank)

In recent years, SeA Bank is already at the forefront of digital innovation. Integrating AI into SeAMobile’s digital banking services, the entire IT system for customer service, operations, financial management and risk management will be the central pillar of SeABank’s digital transformation strategy over the next five years, end-to-end. Includes digitization. Provides a hyper-personalized customer experience. We also aim to expand our user base to more than 5.2 million customers by 2025.

To enable this strategy, SeABank will work with world-leading technology companies such as Temenos (a Swiss-based company specializing in the provision of integrated core banking systems), IBM, HP, Oracle, Cisco and OpenWay. Prioritizing the conclusion of partnerships. SeABank has modernized its SeAMobile / SeANet digital banking services by choosing Google Cloud’s open and reliable data cloud capabilities to enhance the next phase of transformation and growth.

SeABank uses Google Cloud’s secure, flexible and scalable infrastructure solutions such as Migrate for Compute Engine and Google Kubernetes Engine to seamlessly migrate mission-critical workloads from on-premises data centers to the cloud to build cloud-native applications. And deploy. More importantly, SeABank leverages Google Cloud’s advanced capabilities in AI, machine learning, and data analytics to deepen customer understanding and create new services that are worthwhile to meet future needs.

Le Thu Thuy, General Director of SeA Bank, said: Enhance your core products and services, as well as your overall digital and mobile banking experience. “

Ruma Balasubramanian, Managing Director of Southeast Asia at Google Cloud, said: Banks are now able to build new features and services, deliver predictable customer experiences quickly, and enhance their ability to leap forward to become the bank of the future. “

