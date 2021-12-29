What is the use of the € 300 ring worn by billionaires like Google co-founders Will Smith and Larry Page?





It looks like a simple gray ring, but it’s made of titanium, with a diamond coating on the outside and an advanced measurement system on the inside. It was Ouraling, a dedicated Finnish wearable, that attracted the attention of various millionaires. From athletes such as Larry Page (Google), Steve Chen (Youtube), Kevin Lin (Twitch), Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Paul, or actors such as Will Smith.

What is this ring for? What are these personalities for use? A device for monitoring sleep. Bracelets and watches usually have this feature, but Oura offers the same feature in a more minimalist design with its own measurement algorithm.

Ouraling, a dedicated tracker to monitor sleep

Ease of use is the most noticeable feature for users. The first generation of Oura Ring was a bit larger, but in 2018 we launched a new model with more battery, accuracy and a more minimalist design that is hard to distinguish from a regular ring with the naked eye.

In October 2021, they finally announced the third generation with triple sensors.

Larry Page, one of Google’s co-founders, was seen wearing an Oural ring on his left hand. The former CEO of Alphabet isn’t on the company’s list of investors, but he can be seen betting on this ring. The ring costs $ 299 for the black or silver version and up to $ 999 for the diamond version.

Available in Euro 319, Silver, Black, Matte Black and Gold in the European version, there is a new membership of € 5.99 per month with full access to dedicated applications.

One of the benefits of being in the office late Friday is the occasional surprise guest. pic.twitter.com/1rC08EmsoM

-Jacob Ritchie (@jwkritchie) December 7, 2019 Origen Finland

Oura Health is a company founded in 2013 by five Finns, including Petteri Lahtela and Kari Kibl. According to the company itself, they have “two infrared LEDs to measure the pulse of the finger arteries, the” most accurate sleep monitoring technology “with an accelerometer. , A gyroscope that detects direction and intensity, and an NTC temperature sensor. An advanced sleep monitoring system linked to mobile applications (Android and iOS) via Bluetooth.

The ring features wireless charging and a week of autonomy, is also water resistant, and has enough memory to store “up to 6 weeks of data”. In the third generation, Ouraling promises to be fully charged in 20-80 minutes.

Like brands like Fitbit, Oura has a dedicated application that allows users to receive advice on how to improve their sleep, using recommendations and medical databases from professional athletes.

From the founder of YouTube to the founder of Twitch is one of the investors

At the end of 2018, Oura announced that it was already available in 100 countries, had an unknown valuation, and achieved an investment of up to $ 20 million. Its investors include Michael Dell’s MSD Capital, as well as co-founders of well-known services such as Youtube, Switch, Skype, Box.com, Oak and Soylent.

@ouraring

Sleep is the foundation of great health https://t.co/LpSCXtXRMf

— Michael Dell (@MichaelDell) December 2, 2020

The only ring in the Octagon!

[ Train and live like a pro with @OuraRing: https://t.co/YSRKWyYFX4 ] pic.twitter.com/Xj6aMc0QNm

— UFC (@ufc) October 19, 2020

A series of funding including Shaquille O’Neal, Jimmie Johnson, Lance Armstrong, Manu Ginobili and other athletes who helped spread the ring. Ouraling’s exclusivity is based not only on its price, but also on its low availability to buy it.

Being so exclusive, they launched a limited edition gold-plated. As the Oura Ring itself explains, it was “requested” by the user.

In mid-2020, the NBA helped monitor sleep and, thanks to the NTC temperature sensor, promoted its use among players to help control the coronavirus.

Another personality, publicly seen in Ouraling and one of its most famous ambassadors, is the retired Prince Harry of England, who caused intense debate until People magazine confirmed that it was this “biotracker.” A wearable sector consisting of improving physical health through multiple sensors and algorithms such as Ouraling.

In May 2021, Oura announced the $ 100 million Series C. The series showed a valuation of about $ 800 million and sales of about 500,000 rings. Apparently it’s not bad to be a simple ring.

