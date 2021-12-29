Tech Talent War: Apple Offers $ 180,000 Bonus to Prevent Asylum





(Bloomberg) Apple Inc. issues anomalous and significant stock bonuses to some engineers to maintain their talents in an attempt to stop asylum to technology rivals such as Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. did.

Last week, the company informed silicon design, hardware, and some engineers in some software and operations groups about out-of-cycle bonuses issued as restricted equity units. The stock vests in four years and provides an incentive to stay with the iPhone maker.

Bonuses that have come as a surprise to those who receive them range from about $ 50,000 to $ 180,000 in some cases. Many of the engineers received shares of approximately $ 80,000, $ 100,000, or $ 120,000, said those who asked not to reveal their identities because the program wasn’t published. The perks were given by the manager as a reward to the high performers.

A representative of a company based in Cupertino, California declined to comment.

Apple is waging a talent war with companies since Silicon Valley, and Meta has emerged as a specific threat. Meta has hired about 100 engineers from Apple in the past few months, but it wasn’t a one-way street. Apple has also invited key Meta employees.

Both companies have the potential to become fierce rivals in augmented and virtual reality headsets and smartwatches, both planning major hardware releases over the next two years.

Payments are not part of a regular Apple rewards package that includes base salary, stock units, and cash bonuses. People said that Apple sometimes gives employees additional cash bonuses, but the size of the latest stock swaps was unusual and at a surprising time. They were given to about 10% to 20% of the engineers in the relevant department.

The bonus program offends some engineers who did not receive the shares and believes that the selection process is arbitrary. The value of some bonuses was the same as the annual stock swap given to some engineering managers. And if Apple’s stock price continues to rise, its value will rise. This year’s stocks will grow 36%, bringing the company’s market capitalization to nearly $ 3 trillion.

Meanwhile, Meta is stepping up its efforts to unlock engineering talent from Apple’s augmented reality, artificial intelligence, software, and hardware engineering departments. The social media giants that run Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are hanging big salary increases as they refocus on hardware and the so-called Metaverse.

The outflow of talent has also hit other areas, including Apple’s self-driving car team. The company needs to maintain its engineering capabilities as it works on several next-generation devices such as cars, VR and AR headsets, and future versions of the iPhone.

At the same time, Apple’s drum beats to return to the office frustrated some employees and led to a divergence in engineering. The company has postponed the staff return deadline, but has a stricter policy on face-to-face work than some other companies in the same industry.

Apple expects corporate employees to work in the office at least three days a week, but hardware engineers need to log four to five days a week. .. Meta and other companies intend to loosen their policies even more.

But Apple admitted this month that workers are likely to stay home for the foreseeable future. Apple has announced that it will issue a $ 1,000 bonus to all corporate, retail, and tech support employees to purchase home appliances after the return to office deadline has been lifted.

