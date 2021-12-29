Recruitment Marketing to 2027 Insights on Global Markets-20 Featuring Avature, Google, HireClix and more-ResearchAndMarkets.com





Dublin-(BUSINESSWIRE)-“Recruitment Marketing-Global Market Trajectories & Analytics” report has been added to the Services of ResearchAndMarkets.com.

In the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for recruitment marketing, estimated at US $ 856.8 billion in 2020, will reach a modified size of US $ 1.4 trillion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7% between 2020 and 2027. Is expected to grow in. ..

One of the segments analyzed in the report, the cloud, recorded a CAGR of 7.3% and is projected to reach US $ 960.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business impact of the pandemic and its triggered economic crisis, growth in the on-premises segment will be readjusted to the revised 6.2% CAGR over the next seven years.

The U.S. market is estimated at $ 231.7 billion, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The US recruitment marketing market is estimated to be US $ 231.7 billion in 2020. China, the world’s second-largest economy, is projected to reach a market size of US $ 301.9 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of over 10.6%. Analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, which are projected to grow at 3.8% and 6.2%, respectively, between 2020 and 2027, respectively. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.4%.

Competitor selection (10 attentions in total):

Avature Google HireClix International Business Machines Jibe Jobvite KRT Marketing Oracle Corporation SAP SE SmashFly Technologies

Main topics to cover:

I. Methodology

II.executive summary

1. Market overview

Influencer Market Insights Global Market Trajectories Covid-19 Impacts and Imminent Global Recession

2. Focus on some players

3. Market trends and drivers

4. Global market outlook

III.Market analysis

IV.competition

For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ss0lrj.

