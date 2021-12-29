Google Assistant and Lens was a pretty quiet 2021





For two products that should be very important to Google, the assistant and lens were quieter in 2021 than the previous year. Fortunately, the lack of movement seems to be due to the fact that future progress is not yet ready.

Looking back on this year, the biggest and most influential movement of assistant products was the introduction of driving mode. The Android Auto for Phones alternative first appeared on Google Maps in late 2020, but the full experience originally targeted for the summer of 2019 on the home screen will be available to the Google app until September of this year. did not. Still, not many people enjoy assistant driving mode.

When first announced at I / O 2019, the assistant-branded product that replaced the Android version felt like a big sign that Google’s center of power was shifting. At the time, voice was a way of interacting in the future, so it seemed that Google wanted its assistants to do everything and be inclusive. The smart assistant connects all existing Google products and connects form factors that haven’t arrived yet.

A few years later, the assistant seems to be perfect for phones and smart displays / speakers. This is the best way to control the latter form factor, and the vast majority of phone users encounter situations where they need to be used hands-free every day. However, the assistant is far from the main interface that Google’s inspiration for science fiction / Star Trek envisioned. Touch input is much faster, even before you think that today’s smart assistants aren’t very functional and only work within constrained workflows.

I think Google is familiar with the limits of today’s smart assistants. At I / O 2021, the company previewed LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) as “a breakthrough conversation technology that allows you to engage in seemingly infinite numbers of topics and abilities in a free-flowing way.” [they] I think we can unleash a more natural way to interact with technology and useful applications in a whole new category. “

It’s not hard to imagine that these advances would apply to the Google Assistant, but it can also be aimed at searching. Hopefully, this breakthrough will allow people to talk to computers naturally without having to adapt to new devices. The success of LaMDA contributes significantly to Made by Google’s “Ambient Computing” vision. This vision allows you to perform tasks properly on any nearby device.

However, while waiting for the progress of its core foundation, the cutting edge of assistant development remains limited to Pixel smartphones. Just over two years after the release of the next-generation Google Assistant (NGA) on the Pixel 4, the processing on devices that accelerate speech recognition and allow offline commands remains limited to a subset of smartphones. Therefore, only Pixel users can use the assistant’s voice input and skip “Hey Google” in conversation continuations and quick phrases. More importantly, this limitation means that there is little incentive for third-party developers to easily navigate apps and tasks with just voice and a microphone that they always listen to. Encouraging development will greatly help improve the usefulness of voice assistants and make them truly new ways of interacting that may rival touch and other physical inputs.

We don’t yet know when NGA will be more widely available on other phones, but reported that it could appear on the Pixel Watch next year. The wearable smart assistant experience needs to be significantly improved. At the time of the Wear OS 2-> 3 migration, form factor assistants have their own reliability and limitations, so touch is the primary way for Google wearable owners to interact with their devices. The screen is already small and the audio can greatly help improve the functionality of your smartwatch.

Headphone assistants, on the other hand, are just an extension of the connected phone experience, and the Chrome OS experience just begs for “why.” Using an assistant on a Chromebook is not the fastest way to perform a task. If Microsoft’s withdrawal from Cortana on Windows is a sign, you need to rethink your experience.

Voices that impede future advances in brain-computer interfaces are critical to smart glasses. Yes, you can place a touchpad on the stem or control the device via a smartwatch or other touch surface on your wrist, but verbal commands are the most natural for what we wear on our face. It may be a dialogue method. Regardless of the current state of voice assistants, their ongoing innovation (for Google and others) is critical to what comes next to technology.

Other important technologies needed are visual search and recognition. Google Lens has had a quiet year after the big 2020 with a visual redesign, new homework and location filters, and a convenient OCR “copy to computer” feature.

By comparison, the 2021 Lens has become more prominent with fine-tuned icons, a new UI that prioritizes analysis of existing images over live capture, and Pixel Launcher. Visual search tools are also coming to desktop Chrome as a notable extension. The biggest development was a preview of how future basic multitasking integration model (MUM) upgrades will allow us to take pictures and ask questions about them.

One example provided by Google was to take a picture of a broken bicycle part that I don’t know the name of and ask how to fix it. “

Combining images and text into a single query makes it easier to search visually and allows you to express your questions in a more natural way.

This is a very promising development and a clear shoe-in for how keygrass interacts.

MUM in Lens will be available in the coming months and will be Google’s latest way to get users to use visual search tools that compete with iOS 15’s visual lookups. Earlier this year, the company shared that lenses are used 3 billion times a month. It’s packed with useful utilities such as OCR and transitions, but I’m still looking for a killer use case over the phone.

At Google, stagnation can be a sign that a product no longer sees active development or interest from power. In this case, assistants and lenses are very important to Google’s future, and this year could be a temporary stagnation for companies that are opposed to what is currently achievable with today’s technology.

