Amazon, Google, Microsoft and others have withdrawn from CES2022





In April, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which hosts the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), optimistically announced that CES will move forward in 2022.

But, of course, COVID states: Not so fast.

Due to the worldwide spread of Omicron COVID variants, thousands of people gather at the windowless Las Vegas convention center in the first week of January to spit on canaps and the latest gadgets. This is especially true given that some consider CES2020 to be an early coronavirus super-spreader event.

Some major exhibitors clearly agree. Last week, several well-known tech companies decided to abandon their trip to Las Vegas and effectively join CES. On the other hand, others like Panasonic will move to virtual events, but will still limit onsite personnel.

A Mercedes-Benz spokeswoman said in a statement, “Unfortunately, due to the large groups of participants and country-specific regulations, it is unfortunately current to ensure, safe and harmless implementation for all participants. It is not feasible in this situation. ”

The CTA requires masks to be worn and participants show evidence of COVID vaccination. We also offer a free COVID test. Regarding cancellations, the CTA’s response was less important given the presence of more than 2000 exhibitors, with only 42 cancellations as of Tuesday.

But if those cancellations include something like a heavy hitter like Microsoft, then everything is a nice little hollow stance ring.

Mashable refused to participate directly in CES from the beginning. In addition, several media organizations have also dropped out, despite receiving emails from the CTA in the last eight months. Certainly, the excitement will increase.

CES moving forward in the shadow of Omicron is a real shame for small businesses that may want to start at CES. Not everyone can afford to reduce their losses and cancel their planned face-to-face presence. But hopefully, COVID precautions and reduced attendance will lead to safer meetings for everyone.

The major companies that have dropped out of CES face-to-face events are: We are updating this list so please check for the latest ones.

Updated: December 29, 2021 12:45 pm PST This post was updated with information about Panasonic and Mercedes-Benz. Mashable has confirmed that it will not participate directly in CES.

