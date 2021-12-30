TikTok surpasses Google and Facebook as the most popular web domains in the world





TikTok has become a global phenomenon. In an editorial in The New York Times, technical reporter Shira Ovide wrote that TikTok may rewire entertainment, provide new ways to tell the story to the next generation of activists, and challenge the global Internet order. I am.

Ovides’ claims seem to be rapidly becoming a reality. Insights from Cloudflare Radar show the explosive growth and global popularity of social platforms.

Not only does TikTok outperform other social platforms in terms of global internet traffic, it also has more access than a range of services such as Google, Google Maps and Gmail.

The Cloudflares Radar project publishes information about website traffic metrics and other up-to-date Internet trends. By the end of 2021, company data showed that TikTok.com was the most popular domain. This was followed by Google.com, followed by Facebook.com, Microsoft.com, and Apple.com.

It’s worth noting that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is one of the few major technology companies operating popular consumer apps in China. ByteDance is running Douyin in China, which is comparable to TikTok’s capabilities. However, Douyin traffic is not sent to the TikTok.com domain.

In addition, Google’s domain does not contain YouTube web traffic. Facebook domains do not include Instagram.com or WhatsApp.com.

According to Cloudflare, Google was the most visited domain in late 2020. This was followed by Facebook, Microsoft, Apple and Netflix. TikToks traffic was # 7.

According to Internet security agencies, the TikTok move began in February 2021. On February 17, TikTok took the top spot in one day. This was followed by some stretches where Tik Tok took the lead for several days in March and May. However, in August, TikTok began to take the top spot most of the day, but there were days when Google remained number one.

The continued dominance and popularity of TikToks is a notable event for a nearly closed social platform in the United States. In August 2020, President Trump signed a presidential order imposing sanctions on the platform because of security issues with its relationship with China. In the end, the Commerce Department said it would not enforce the order in a court battle. But President Biden has stepped back on that effort.

