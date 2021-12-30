Google Maps takes drivers to potentially deadly routes after a massive snowstorm





For most accounts, Google Maps is very good at navigating from point “A” to point “B”, helping users reach their destinations safely and as quickly as possible. And when you get to that destination, Google Maps will tell you where to go for dinner, a must-see in the city, and where you can find a place to stay. However, there are times when something goes wrong with Google Maps, but it’s rare.

According to SF Gate, Lake Tahoe travelers were instructed by Google Maps to drive on roads that were closed or dangerous due to record snowfall. A tweet from Crystal A. Kolden (@pyrogeog) was sent to Google Maps with a screenshot showing the route between Sacramento, CA and Reno, Nevada.

Google Maps takes travelers on a potentially deadly path

“This is a terrible failure. A raging snowstorm kills a poorly maintained forest road. Hire someone with your code to handle the winter storm (or you’re stuck in Tahoe now,” Corden told Google Maps. ) ”

.. @ googlemaps This is a serious failure. You are sending people to poorly maintained forest roads and killing them in heavy snowstorms. Hire someone with your code to deal with the winter storm (or hire some of the engineers who are now stuck in Tahoe). pic.twitter.com/IzagAXzBtA

Dr. Crystal A. Colden (@pyrogeog) December 28, 2021 Google Maps recommends directions for travelers on Mary’s Building Road, known as the “two-lane narrow road through the Tahoe National Forest.” Another Twitter user told users using the Android version of the Google Maps app, “The Android mobile app doesn’t seem to indicate a road closure. This is a very strange deal and can lead to dangerous situations. There is. ” The US Forest Service (USFS) said, “PSA for those who are trying to sneak through the closure of I-80 using Rollins Lake: You. Will. Not. Get. Through. I-80 remains closed. The border between Applegate and Nevada. You look back and endanger the crew working to clear up fallen trees, snow, and more. ”

The Google Maps Android app sends users via potentially deadly routes

Google Maps is usually very good at rerouting if your trip is delayed due to an accident or weather, but it’s not suitable for all of these cases. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), it is not expected that the situation will improve soon after 5-9 feet of snow fell in the Lake Tahoe area last week.

Travelers living in areas where dangerous driving is common during the winter should install a legitimate weather app

If you’re traveling or commuting to areas of the country where snow, sleet, and frozen roads are often a problem, in addition to installing Google Maps, key players such as The Weather Channel (iOS, Android) and Accuweather (Accuweather) You also need to include the weather app. iOS; Android). Make sure to allow notifications. That way, you’ll be alerted whenever winter weather makes driving dangerous. Apple Maps may recall that it put some users at risk when Apple first released the app in 2012. Unlike the current situation, the problem was with the app itself, not the weather. Apple mislabeled the dangerous parts of Australia’s outback, causing travelers to drive in areas with very little water, temperatures reaching 115 degrees Celsius, and venomous snakes on the ground.

In the end, Apple was able to solve this. As for the situation on Google Maps, the weather is expected to put the road conditions on this route at risk for several days.

