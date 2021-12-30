These apps will help you keep your New Year’s aspirations





With Calm, Matthew McConaughey, LeBron James, or Pearl Mackie may read you a peaceful bedtime story. Meditate in a program like Radical Self Care, led by meditation teacher and writer Ramarod Owens. There is also Sleep Remix, where hits such as Kacy Musgraves and Post Malone are set to a calm tempo. 7-day free trial, $ 14.99 per month.

Headspace offers about 500 guided meditations on everything from stress to resilience to compassion. We also offer relaxation training, yoga, focus music playlists, and winddown exercises to prepare your bed. 7-day free trial, $ 12.99 / month; or 14-day trial, $ 69.99 / year.

Insight Timer offers 100,000 guided meditations from Vipassana to Zen, live yoga classes on smart TV, sleep music, soothing sleep videos, live talks, and celebrity teachers such as Russell Brand and Gisele Ben Cheng for kids. Leading meditation. .. Free features, in-app subscriptions: $ 9.99 / month, $ 59.99 / year.

yoga

Thanks to the app (and YouTube), practicing yoga at home has never been easier. #SocialDistancePose

Glo offers thousands of on-demand yoga, meditation, Pilates, and fitness classes, as well as live virtual classes that you can watch on your device or stream to your smart TV. Download your favorite class and try prenatal meditation and hatha yoga. There are classes of all levels, from first-time mat yoga to Pilates interval training. 7-day free trial, $ 24 / month or $ 195 / year.

Gaiam’s Yoga Studio is a Mac App Store Editors Choice that offers approximately 190 yoga videos and meditations ranging from 5 to 60 minutes in categories such as yoga for runners and yoga for back pain, with detailed instructions. Provides a library of poses. Free trial, monthly subscription.

Also worth checking out: Alo Moves, Yoga For Beginners, Advanced, Peloton.

read more

If your goal is to spend more time reading, Scribd is Netflix, a $ 9.99 / month book and audiobook, with almost unlimited free access to a library of over 1 million ebooks. .. Like Netflix, they don’t have all the new releases, but because of the price, it’s worth every penny. Open Scribd instead of the social media app before bedtime and open you along the way.

As an app or website, you can use the free Goodreads app to track the books you’ve read, the books you want to read, and the books your friends are reading. In addition, you can write reviews and read reviews from other Goodreads users. There’s nothing better than keeping a list of what you’ve read to motivate #ReadMore.

VAPE / SMOKE / DRINK LESS (or completely finished)

Ending Genius, an Apple Store Editors Choice approved by the World Health Organization, aims to help users quit drinking, smoking, and e-cigarettes. Personalized programs show a timeline of money savings, non-smoking, and health benefits. For example, two months of smokelessness and improved circulation. You can download it for free. From $ 19.99 per month.

Created by psychology and neuroscience experts at Harvard University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and Emory University School of Medicine, Reframe is designed to help reduce or stop alcohol. Free download, free 7-day trial, $ 13.99 per month.

The much-talked-about app Loosid is billed as a sober social network, where you can meet people and find sober dates at sober events.Free download

IVE that I always want to learn [YOUR GOAL HERE]

If learning a new language is on the to-do list for 2022, Duolingo is a fun and easy free app to take a step towards that goal. It’s a lot of fun, in fact it feels like a phone game with brain benefits.

Masterclass, an Apple Editors Choice app, offers the opportunity to learn poetry from Amanda Gorman, photography from Annie Leibovitz, architecture from Frank Gehry, TV shows from Shondarimes, composition from Alicia Keys, and filmmaking from Spike Lee or Martin Scorsese. To do. The A list continues. Plans from www.masterclass.com, $ 15 per month.

Lauren Daily can be reached at [email protected] She tweets at @ laurendaley1.

