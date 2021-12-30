Look at the Oppos foldable phone first





To conclude this year, I checked out Oppos’ new foldable cell phone, Find N, and suddenly appeared as a pretty happy surprise. The phone version that has been spending some time is not for the Indian market, but it may appear at the right time.

Oppo has been working on foldables for four years. According to the company, six generations of experimentation with various form factors, hinge designs, screen materials, and aspect ratios have been overwhelming, and now there is a solution that provides a fully functional and compact smartphone with the best of both worlds. I feel there is. Combined with an intuitive and immersive landscape display when collapsed and unfolded. Oppo believes that their foldable view will make it a necessity from the new.

I was so used to the Samsung Fold 2 that I bought a year ago and used on a daily basis, so I wanted to know what the experience at FindN would be like. Of course, it may not be the final retail box. Inside was a neatly wrapped 33 watt charger. The contents of the box displayed to the customer are unknown at this time, and the price of the phone is unknown.

Compact design

When I lift the Find N out of the box, my direct impression is that it’s definitely more compact than the Samsung Fold. And this is very spec-based. The 5.9-inch outer screen is carefully crafted to be closest to the mobile phone you’re already familiar with. It’s not too narrow to use, it doesn’t overwhelm the software, and it has enough space to use the screen at full functionality. Its 60Hz display as you intended to do more work on the inner screen that has a higher refresh rate. The outer screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and of course is a high quality AMOLED. Apparently it was supplied by Samsung.

When you open the phone, you’ll see that the inner screen is much more square. It has its 7.1 inch LTPO display and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. Oppo has designed this screen to use the landscape ratio because it believes that the user will have a better balance to switch between the two. The inner display aspect ratio of 8.4: 9 is suitable for watching videos, reading books and playing games.

Flexicon hinge

It can be folded and unfolded with a strong bending hinge that has no gaps when closed and almost no wrinkles when opened. When the screen is turned on using the phone, the wrinkle hint is quickly forgotten. You can fold one side of the screen halfway and stand in a kind of laptop mode called Oppo’s flex mode. When you close it, it snaps tight and looks pretty sturdy.

The flex mode of the phone can also act like a tripod, stabilizing 4K HD time-lapse imaging.

If the device is bent at an angle less than 60 degrees, the screen will automatically move the image preview to the lower display, facilitating shot setup. You can also use FlexForm mode to make your selfie experience completely hands-free. Now you can open the camera app, bend the device and place it on the table, and use your hand gestures to take a selfie with the 32MP selfie camera on the internal display. Find N has three inner screen rear cameras and two selfie cameras. These do not outperform the flagship camera phones such as the iPhone and Samsung S21 Ultra, but they are quite good.

FindN works on Android 11, but the units we’ve identified use Chinese skins and don’t even have a Google Play store. Of course, this will change if brought to India. There are two variations. One has 8GB of RAM and the other has 12GB of RAM. The Snapdragon 888 runs the show and the device is completely fluid and smooth to use. The battery is 4,500mAh, has a long battery life, and is capable of quick charging and wireless charging. It’s not waterproof.

You can see that the software inevitably needs to be gelled with a fold factor, and there is some work to do before that. There is a split screen mode that works with some apps that support this feature. The software is currently in Chinese, so I’m not sure what it would look like in a full-fledged Android app, but it’s expected that a lot of tweaking will be done before the phone is actually released outside China. increase.

Reviewers like Find N. This is because the compact foldable take makes it easier to use on a daily basis, especially when deployed in a location optimized for content consumption. At the same time, the front screen is very easy to use. The apparent strength of the hinges stimulates self-confidence. Easy to carry, fold and unfold.

Currently, it is not yet known if and when FindN will find India.

