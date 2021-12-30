The perfect PS5 accessory to buy for your new console





It’s been over a year since Sony released the PlayStation 5, but it’s still very difficult to get. If you’re lucky enough to buy one, you’ll want to get some of the accessories you need to get the most out of your PS5.

Perhaps you want to stream to Twitch, or better communicate with your friends during the enthusiastic Call of Duty: Warzone match? Or do you just need one or two additional controllers for your local multiplayer party? No matter what you are looking for, here is our selection for the best PS5 accessories that will make your experience with Sony consoles even better.

KontrolFreek Performance Thumb Stick ($ 14.99, initially $ 21.99; amazon.com)

Need an additional thumbstick grip on your DualSense controller? The Kontrol Freeks Performance Thumbstick may be exactly what you are looking for. These custom rubber attachments give the DualSense stick extra grip and make it easy to land these important headshots on your favorite first-person shooter. Also available in a variety of colors and styles, the Kontrol Freeks thumbstick is a great way to make DualSense really look your own.

PS5 Media Remote ($ 29.99; bestbuy.com)

When watching Netflix on your PS5, you may not want to mess with a big, clunky controller. That’s where Sonys Media Remote comes in. This sophisticated and convenient remote control includes all the navigation and playback controls you need to watch your favorite movies and shows. In addition, it has dedicated buttons for Disney +, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube. The most popular app on the console.

WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 NVMe Built-in Gaming SSD Solid State Drive with Heatsink ($ 129.99, Initially $ 199.99, amazon.com)

With only 825GB of storage included, there are many options available to PS5 owners who need an external hard drive solution. Games average nearly 100GB per game, which can require more storage than needed. The problem with external hard drives is that they can only be used to store and play PS4 games. To run PS5 games from storage, you need a compatible SSD.

Since updating the console firmware to accept SSDs in September, PS5 owners have been able to open the console for additional storage. Western Digitals WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 NVMe Built-in Gaming SSD Solid State Drive with Heat Sink is one of the fastest available. SSDs provide read speeds of 7000mb / s and write speeds of 5300mb / s. In other words, loading games and saving files basically matches the internal speed of the PS5 SSD.

PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset ($ 99.99; amazon.com)

When Sony introduced the PS5 in terms of visual fidelity, all the buzzwords in the industry, such as ray tracing and SSD, were all the rage. However, Spatial Audio tends to make the listening experience more immersive. This is a 3D audio effect that provides location-based sound in 3D virtual space. Not only when listening to music, it is also compatible with games. There are more than 12 games that support Spatial Audio, including Spiderman: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal.

One of the best headsets to support this is the Sonys Pulse 3D Wireless Headset. Not only has it been tweaked for the PS5, it’s also aesthetically pleasing compared to other gaming headsets. It also boasts 12 hours of wireless playback and PC compatibility, and is equipped with a noise canceling microphone.

HyperX Cloud Stinger ($ 39.99, initially $ 49.99; amazon.com)

The PS5s DualSense controller has a built-in microphone and speakers, but if you want to hear your opponent and communicate properly with your Fortnite or Call of Duty team, you’ll need a dedicated headset. HyperX Cloud Stinger is a great budget choice, offering a sleek and lightweight design with comfortable leatherette earcups perfect for long play sessions. The headset’s noise-cancelling microphone makes it easier for your team to hear your voice. You can also use a 50mm screwdriver to hear all the details around you as you die repeatedly in Demon’s Souls.

WD 1TB My Passport Portable ($ 54.99, initially $ 59.99; amazon.com)

The PS5’s 825GB internal storage quickly fills up given the size of modern games, but you can hook up an external hard drive for PS4 games to free up extra space. The Western Digitals 1TB My Passport drive is one of the most popular external hard drives due to its compact design, ample storage space for the price, and compatibility with game consoles such as the PS5. Please note that the external hard drive can only be used to store and play PS4 games. PS5 is set to get support for internal SSD for storing PS5 games at a later date. In any case, saving old titles to an external drive frees up PS5s storage and enables true next-generation games.

Oivo PS5 Stand ($ 35.99, initially $ 39.99, amazon.com)

Between the size of the console itself and the growing collection of games and accessories, owning a PS5 can be a hassle when it comes to the space required. The Oivo PS5 stand helps you manage your space while offering some other bonuses. It features a 12-slot holding game that should be sufficient for most owners.

The stand also features a dual PS5 controller charger that can fully charge the controller in two and a half hours. There is also an LED indicator that provides a charging status. The console volume is not always loud in normal use, but you can keep the internal temperature low with a suction cooling fan with three speed settings.

Sokani P25 Key Light Panel ($ 89.99; amazon.com)

Livestreaming on the PS5 is pretty straightforward considering that owners really only need a camera and headset like a PS5 HD camera. However, those who want to make their streaming sessions a little more specialized may want to invest in some luminaires. One of the better is the Sokani P25 keylight. Color temperature settings from 2800K to 8000K help give PS5 owners the most pleasing look in terms of lighting. Buyers who want to be a little more creative also have access to 8 special effects modes and 100 levels of brightness adjustments. There is also a wireless remote control to change the lighting on the spot without moving.

PS5 HD camera ($ 59.99; bestbuy.com)

If you want to take advantage of the useful features of PS5 to stream directly to Twitch or YouTube and let your viewers see you along with the gameplay, Sonys HD Camera is for you. This dual-lens camera captures in crisp 1080p, so viewers can see you clearly in picture-in-picture when broadcasting their favorite games. HD cameras feature automatic background removal for a more immersive stream and include a stand that can be easily clipped to most TVs and monitors.

DualShock 4 ($ 59.99; target.com)

The PS5’s new DualSense controller is one of the best features of the system, but Sony’s proven DualShock 4 gamepad works well on the PS5. DualShock 4 can only be used on the PS5 when playing backwards compatible PS4 games, but it’s perfect for keeping up with the latest generation of backlogs or playing multiplayer staples such as Overcooked 2 and Rocket League. In addition, it’s usually $ 5 to $ 10 cheaper than buying additional DualSense.

DualSense Wireless Controller ($ 69.96; amazon.com)

It’s okay to have an additional controller at hand. Sony’s new DualSense wireless controller is the most innovative gamepad ever used. Thanks to advanced tactile and adaptive triggers that let you feel all the details of your favorite game in ways never before possible. Also, there are plenty of local multiplayer games already available on PS5 such as Sackboy: A Big Adventure and NBA 2K21, so with the additional DualSense you and your friends can enjoy immersive action together.

PlayStation Plus (starting at $ 9.99 / month, amazon.com)

If you want to play online, you may need PlayStation Plus. And once you get a subscription, you’ll race and find some other features you might appreciate.

In particular, PS5 owners using Plus will have access to the PlayStation Plus collection with notable classics, including God of War (2018), The Last of Us Remastered, and many other games. Beyond that, the service offers at least two free games each month. In addition, Game Share allows users to play online multiplayer from a single console, so gamers who don’t own a copy of their friend’s game can continue to play.

PlayStation DualSense Charging Station ($ 29.99; bestbuy.com)

PlayStation DualSense Charging Station is not required, but you can experience the charging controller without hassle. It can be used to charge up to two DualSense controllers at the same time. In addition to opening the USB port by plugging it into the wall, the station also features a click-in design that connects the controller easily and securely. It takes less than 3 hours to fully charge both controllers.

Qanba Drone ($ 69.28, initially $ 79.99; amazon.com)

If you’re a street fighter or a type of player who takes Tekken seriously, it’s worth considering a fight stick to play with arcade-like accuracy. Qanba Drone is one of the most popular and affordable options, packed with high quality Qanba buttons and responsive joystick in a compact design, suitable for both veteran and novice fighting game fans. increase. Even better, it fully supports PS4 and PS5 titles, making it ideal for next-generation fighters such as Mortal Kombat 11 and the upcoming Guilty Gear Strive.

Hori Racing Wheel Apex ($ 99; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for a more immersive way to play top PS5 racing games like the Dirt 5, or want to get ready for the long-awaited Gran Turismo 7, Horis Racing Wheel Apex is a solid and affordable starting point. This officially licensed racing accessory includes full-size wheels and dual petals built to recreate the feeling of speeding your favorite car, with a secure clamp for mounting on your desk and perfectly. It has programmable buttons and paddles.

