How Google Improves SEO Auditing





Martin Splitt of Google offers advice on how to improve SEO auditing in a more convenient way for web developers.

The second episode of Google’s SEO & Devs Web Series on YouTube shares some tips specific to the topic of SEO auditing.

Bartosz Goralewicz, CEO of Onely, joins Splitt and provides recommendations on what works best, based on direct experience between his team and clients.

This episode is definitely worth listening to as you can definitely learn something to improve your partnership with developers and stakeholders.

This is just one example of what is included in a video of 30 minutes or more.

Discard the PDF report

Splitt recommends replacing PDF reports with a more efficient form of communication.

The problem with providing SEO audits via PDF reports is often to explain what’s wrong with your site, without saying what you need to do to fix it. is.

Another problem with these reports is that they don’t always match the goals of your website.

advertisement

Continue reading below

Splitt elaborate on this with a daily example of working as a developer.

“I remember being a developer. I already had so many different things on my plate, but suddenly in the middle of a sprint, someone in the SEO department came down to me. Said:’Martin, this is a PDF containing everything wrong. Goodbye!’

And they fly away and I’m saying — well, they’re using JavaScript. This is very accurate because we are currently building a VR application that runs on a browser phone. To do this, you need to use JavaScript.

Therefore, we recommend that you don’t use JavaScript, but you can’t use JavaScript because it doesn’t have VR functionality. And because it is our product, we need to build it in order to realize a product with the technology that enables the functionality of our product.

Many of these are useless and do not reflect the circumstances in which I work as a developer. “

advertisement

Continue reading below

Now that we know what’s wrong with traditional SEO audits, let’s see what we can do to fix them.

See the next section for practical advice from Bartosz.

Improve SEO audits with better communication

Bartosz states that the key to providing better SEO audits is to communicate more thoroughly with stakeholders and developers.

“Usually we start with stakeholders … we talk to stakeholders and answer the phone before making offers etc. We answer the phone and ask what the KPI is, the problem Talk about what is, what the challenge is, and why you are doing it.

Why is this so important? Why do you want to fix it? Even if traffic is the only metric, I work with them, but I know how this is done. So let’s get started. “

Setting stakeholder goals and initiating the audit process can prevent you from providing useless SEO audits, such as Splitt as described in the section above.

Bartosz says his team only sees the client’s website after understanding what the client’s goals are.

“Then, after the call, we look up their website and create a statement of work. So we tell them — OK, this is what we’re trying to do. This is me. Here is a list of the issues we are seeing on your website, this is the way we want to fix it.

Prioritize and resolve all the worst aspects, such as internal 404s and 10 seconds to load the page in the first month.

This project will take 4 months and is very transparent. Join PMs (project managers) such as Jira and Trello with your development team and make it happen. .. “

Not only does this process lead to better audits, but it also makes it easier to prove the ROI of your SEO once you reach the goals set at the first meeting.

advertisement

Continue reading below

For more information on improving SEO audits, see the full Google video below.

Featured image: Screenshot of YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral in December 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/improve-seo-audits/431382/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos