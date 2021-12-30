Google Trends reveals top results on how to help others in 2021





Satellite imagery shows the chaotic scene of Kabul Airport

Satellite images on August 16 show the chaotic scene of the morning when thousands of people flocked to Kabul Airport in an attempt to flee after the Afghan capital was placed under Taliban control the day before. I am. (Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful)

Los Angeles-Google has released an annual list of top searches in 2021, and one US category contains the most searched results for “How to Help Others”.

From how to help victims of storms to how to help raise children, here are some of the top search results to give back in 2021.

How to help Afghan refugees is Google Trends’ top search

In the “How to help” category, this year’s top search was “How to help Afghan refugees.”

In August, the fall of Afghanistan into the Taliban forced thousands of people to flee the country and evacuate to the United States and elsewhere.

People have sought ways to volunteer to help refugees arriving in the United States. Others are looking for ways to donate money to organizations operating in Afghanistan.

How to help Texas become the runner-up search on Google Trends

In February, a winter storm caused abnormally cold conditions in Texas, Oklahoma, and neighboring states, causing water to quiver in homes that lost heat and electricity and many.

The weather left many people in Central Texas devastating and urged President Joe Biden to declare a catastrophe in Texas.

He asked federal agencies to identify additional resources to deal with suffering, and many Americans shipped supplies such as fuel, water, blankets, and ready-to-eat meals to the affected areas.

Dozens of organizations, including the Austin Disaster Relief Network, Central Texas Food Bank, and Meals on Wheel, have set up funds to allow people to donate to affected people in Texas.

How to help google top search terms

Other top search terms included “How to help India’s COVID,” “How to help an infant with a cough,” and “How to help raising a child.”

In the ongoing pandemic, “How to help a depressed family” and “How to help a depressed teenager” were also top search terms.

Several studies over the last two years suggest that the outbreak of COVID-19 has serious implications for sleep and mental health in people around the world.

Google Trends releases other top 2021 searches

Google Trends has released another top search for 2021. This includes top-searched actors, movies and games.

One category in the United States included how to pronounce words such as pork and quinoa.

The top two searches were “Dogecoin” and “Michael Jackson”.

In the case of Dogecoin, The Wall Street Journal reported that the correct pronunciation is “dohjcoin,” according to cryptocurrency co-founder Billy Markus. Some people like to pronounce the first syllable, like “dog” or “dog”.

Other top search terms included the name of Vice President Kamala Harris. Her name is pronounced “KAH’-mah-lah”. Or, as explained in her biography, it is pronounced “comma-la” like punctuation.

Others wanted to know how to pronounce the name “XÆA-12”, the son of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk shared exactly how the name was pronounced. “It’s just an” X “, the letter” X “, and” Æ “is pronounced” Ash “, and” A-12 “is my contribution,” he said in the May 2020 “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Said in the episode.

Chris Williams and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

