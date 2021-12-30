Decade of Creation: How Samsung Foldables Defines the Future of Smartphone Innovation





When Samsung Electronics announced the first prototype of a flexible display in 2011, few people realized that they had a glimpse into the future of the mobile industry. Ten years later, Samsung shipped four times as many foldable devices as in 2020 in 2021, surpassing analysts’ expectations of three times the market growth.[1]

Consumer enthusiasm for Samsung’s foldable products is demonstrated by the success of the Galaxy Z series. In the first month of launch, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 exceeded cumulative sales of Samsung foldable devices in 2020.

Folding smartphone shipments are projected to increase tenfold by 2023.[2] Let’s take a look at the key moments, the best innovations and the key partnerships that helped make the foldable device the next big thing.

Delivering foldable products to consumers around the world

Samsung may have first introduced the concept of foldable displays in 2011, but it will take more than a decade to provide foldable devices to consumers around the world.

The next major milestone is 2019, when Samsung realized its foldable vision with its first foldable device, the Galaxy Fold. Shortly thereafter, the Galaxy Z Flip appeared. The sleek clamshell design has turned the Galaxy Z Flip into an instant icon to turn over old phones.

After 10 years of progress and three generations of innovation, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 bring foldable durability and an improved user experience. Not only did they set new standards in the industry, but they also rekindled consumer interest in smartphones in general.

Innovation behind technology

From creating new materials and methods to overcoming mechanical challenges, Samsung had to thoroughly rethink smartphones to create collapsible categories.

From the beginning, Samsung engineers knew that the key to creating a new category was to invent a variety of new technologies to ensure that devices meet the expectations of consumers around the world.

For example, Infinity Flex Display and Samsung UTG have enabled the world’s first foldable glass display. The screen may be a continuous piece of glass, but the foldable body has two different components. This unique construction meant that engineers needed to completely rethink the placement of internal components in order to maintain a slim design sufficient for everyday use. Challenges included the design of a new internal cooling system and a dual battery system with technology that optimizes multiple power sources as one.

To allow the device to withstand hundreds of thousands of folds, the Hideaway Hinge mechanism was designed using Sweeper technology to help prevent dust and dirt particles. Hinge has also added a new functional layer to Samsung’s collapsible, allowing it to stand on its own in Samsung’s collapsible. This makes it ideal for viewing content, making video calls, and shooting hands-free selfies.

Samsung is dedicated to creating new foldable innovations, with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in 2021 making it the first foldable to be IPX8 waterproof.

But all the features that make Samsung’s foldable stand out are hidden under the surface. App Continuity features a responsive UI that provides a seamless transition between collapsed and expanded modes, as well as features such as multiactive windows and flex mode.

[1] According to Counterpoint Research figures

[2] According to Counterpoint Research figures that drive consumer demand for foldable devices

This unprecedented drive for innovation has led to a surge in demand for foldable devices, adding more users to the Galaxy family than ever before. Compared to Galaxy Note20, Samsung sees 150%[1] More consumers have switched to the Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone brand, up 140% compared to the Galaxy S21.

A brief explanation of this significant increase is that both Galaxy Z-series devices offer distinct features that appeal to specific customer groups in ways that other smartphones don’t have.

According to a buyer survey conducted by Samsung, the biggest factors behind the purchase of the Galaxy Z Flip3 were its stylish design, portability, and innovative foldable form factor. Being able to use the cover screen without opening the device was another important factor for those who value privacy and who want to adjust the screen time to manage their mental health. Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Fold 3 buyers reported that they were attracted to the big screen to display content, multitasking capabilities, and productivity features including the S Pen.[2].. After all, it’s clear that both devices are giving consumers more incentives to switch to foldable, even when it means brand or operating system changes.

Foldable future pioneer

Interest in this category will continue to grow as more consumers realize the incredible potential of foldables. Samsung is set to infiltrate consumers with a variety of innovations over the next few years, and will continue to lead the foldable category with pioneering technology.

To achieve this goal, Samsung is investing heavily in research and development in open collaboration with app developers and industry partners such as Google.

For years, Samsung and Google have worked together to make the collapsible experience scalable by providing Android developers with the framework and resources they need. In 2021, the two companies published guidelines for creating apps for large screens and foldable devices. Based on Google, we are optimizing the most popular apps such as Gmail, YouTube, Duo and Maps for the collapsible form factor. Samsung will continue to work with partners and developers to develop technologies that will lead the future of the mobile industry.

In establishing a whole new mobile category 10 years ago, Samsung raised the bar for mobile innovation. For the next decade and beyond, the company will continue to reinvent the mobile experience and change what is possible as the mobile experience unfolds.

[1] Samsung Big Data Center

[2] Only the Galaxy Z Fold 3 main display has S-pen functionality. Only compatible with the separately sold S Penfold Edition or S Pen Pro.

