Crowley Police: Apple AirTag to Promote Crime

Some people have warned law enforcement agencies about this year’s popular sock stuffing.

Apple AirTags doesn’t just keep track of lost items.

“This is a whole new level of stalking. It can be planted anywhere,” said Jimmy Brother, Crowley Police Chief.

Chief Brusard told KATC last month that his department saw two cases of concern about the notifications received on the iPhone. He said this number may not seem very high, but not only in his department, but in other parish departments as well.

“I see crime evolving into something new. You know the old days of breaking into TV, stealing, and leaving. That’s the roadside,” he said. “As you know, today we see us committing bigger crimes using the means of the internet, media and technology.”

Police chiefs said these devices could encourage a variety of criminal offenses.

“This is a very dangerous situation as it has to do with sexual trafficking and we can monitor them until the” good time “. “

He also said that criminals are using AirTag to track cars to steal cars, but you may be wondering what AirTag is.

KATC spoke with Joey Guidry, owner of Lafayette’s Cite Technology Solutions. He has more than 20 years of industry experience and explained.

“It helps you find personal items that you might lose. The way to connect to iCloud is to connect to another iPhone or other device and warn you where that device is. Use to track personal items, you track someone else, or track someone else. “

But when it came to worry, the chief told KATC:

“I’m not trying to scare people, I’m just saying that we have to be careful in today’s society.”

Guidley said he agreed.

“Whatever you may not know, such as air tags and other tracking devices, it’s most important to be aware of how the technology works and to protect yourself.”

According to Apple’s website, AirTag is “designed to prevent unwanted tracking,” so you may receive anomalous notifications on your iPhone.

However, police officers are advised to report any suspicious activity you have experienced. That way, police officers can realize that a mechanic can do it if they can’t.

