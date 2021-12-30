Flood, School Resources Officer: Del Rey’s 2021 Top News





Alexandria, Virginia 2021 continued to be overshadowed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but there was a lot of news that Del Reypatch readers were interested in.

Business news tends to be one of our popular topics. In 2021, we said goodbye to several DelRay businesses at Sushi Bar, Rossmarino D’Italia and Ascend Cycle. There was development news at the nearby Potomac Yard as the first Virginia Tech Innovation Campus academic building was under construction. A groundbreaking ceremony for the development of the Oakville Triangle with Innova facilities was also held. In addition, the long-awaited opening of the Potomac Yard Metro will be postponed until at least the fall of 2022.

There were some notable police and firefighting stories affecting Del Rey. The two alarm fires in November affected the families of the two duplex units, but the community gathered to raise money for GoFundMe. Other top stories included safety accidents and school resource officers at Alexandria Public Schools. The school’s resource officer’s funds have been removed by the city council and replaced with a mental health position. However, safety incidents in and around the fall school, including the arrest of a student with a gun outside high school, have raised concerns for school officials and parents. The city council temporarily returned the school resource officer while an alternative school safety plan was being developed. However, the SRO at Alexandria Municipal High School recently took a vacation as complaints were investigated.

Finally, there was a lot of other community news, from election results to increasing public security officials. From flash floods in Del Rey to tidal floods on the waterfront, the effects of floods continue to be seen. Alexandria also says goodbye to retired sheriff Dana Lowhorn, long-time councilor Del Pepper, deputy mayor Elizabeth Bennett Parker (representing the 45th Virginia House district) and councilor Mo Seifeldain. Next year, a city council of three new members will take an oath, and the new mayor will retire the mayor, Mark Jinx.

This is the top story of Del Rey in 2021.

