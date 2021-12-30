Samsung says it sold more foldable products than the entire 2020 in the month of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s launch.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

As 2021 approaches the end and CES 2022 approaches, Samsung reports that consumers were crowded with people to buy foldable products, shipping four times as much as 2020 this year. ..

This is mainly due to the new foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 released in August. Sales of both devices in the month following their debut exceeded the number the company sold for the entire year. , According to the press release.

Get the CNET Mobile Newsletter

Find the best phones, apps and accessories in the CNET Mobile newsletter. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Both foldables are sophisticated versions of previous versions, with better software and features, but more importantly, they are significantly cheaper. While the Z Fold 3’s $ 1,800 price was still out of the reach of most consumers, the Clamshell Z Flip 3 went on sale at a $ 999 price tag and eventually folded at the same starting price as the iPhone 13 Pro. Provided the consumer with the option of the expression.

For consumers who own non-Samsung mobile phones, the company said it bought the Z-Flip 3 by switching more brands than buying the $ 800 Samsung Galaxy S21. The clamshell foldable served as the next more attractive phone than the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, packed with Samsung’s flagship and stylus.

Samsung did not provide sales, but its growth is in line with Counterpoint Research’s August forecast of 9 million folds sold worldwide in 2021, three times higher than in 2020. Increased to. That’s going to decline (perhaps because new devices like the Oppo Find N are sucking up market share), and the company is expected to sell three-quarters of the world’s foldables by 2023.

Analysts expect Apple to release the rumored iPhone Flip clamshell cell phone in 2023, which could change the landscape of mobile devices significantly. Samsung will get off to a much better start than its rivals.

The biggest winner is probably the consumer. Folding prices are expected to fall as manufacturers continue to improve their designs and increase production of components such as flexible displays and hinge mechanisms. Companies are trying to lower prices, but everyone speculates how cheap they will be. For example, TCL chose not to mass-produce Project Chicago’s clamshell phones instead of releasing them at a price of $ 1,000, but perhaps at the $ 500 and $ 600 prices of the most expensive phones. We continue to develop foldable mobile phones with the aim of getting closer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/samsung-sold-more-foldables-in-galaxy-z-fold-3s-launch-month-than-in-all-of-2020/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos