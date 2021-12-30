Cases of NY COVID broke records and rose to nearly 70K





Record number of COVID cases in New York

New York broke another unwanted record on Wednesday, reporting more than 67,000 positive COVID cases, an increase of about 26,000 from Tuesday, and set another day’s record.

This jump represents a shocking increase of 64.5% in just one day.

In New York City, another 21,846 people tested positive for COVID-19.

“As the New Year approaches, it is extremely important to be vigilant in the fight against the pandemic,” Governor Kathy Hokul said in a statement. “Let’s make leaving COVID in the past our overall New Year’s determination. We have the tools, especially at large gatherings this weekend, masks, vaccinations, boosts, and cautions. I know what works, such as paying. “

As the number of cases increased, so did the number of hospitalizations, reaching a total of 6,767 across the state, up 10% compared to Tuesday, almost approaching January’s previous 2021 high of 8,700 hospitalizations. ..

The news comes from the fact that new cases of COVID-19 in the United States have soared to record highs, averaging over 265,000 per day. This is a surge caused primarily by the highly contagious subspecies of Omicron.

Omicron is promoting a new infection in New York

The positive rate in New York is currently rising by nearly 20%. The governor’s office reported about 40,000 new cases on Tuesday.

According to data held by Johns Hopkins University, the number of new cases per day has more than doubled in the last two weeks, surpassing the 250,000 old mark set in mid-January.

The rapidly spreading mutant version of the virus has hit Christmas and New Year hard, and after a few weeks when Americans seemed to enjoy the almost normal holiday season, they decided to shrink the community or stop the festival. I was forced to do it. Thousands of flights canceled due to staff shortage due to virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top US infectious disease expert, said Wednesday that there was no need to cancel a small home gathering among vaccinated and boosted family and friends.

But, “If your plan is to go to a New Year’s Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everyone hugs and kisses and wishes each other a happy New Year, don’t do this year. I highly recommend that, “he said.

With the Associated Press.

