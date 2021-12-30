New York City highlights 2021 technology achievements in a new report





Written by Ryan Johnston December 29, 2021 | STATESCOOP

By 2021, New York City was more dependent on technology than ever before, according to a year-end editorial by the Chief Technology Officer’s mayor’s office to promote recent achievements.

In a farewell announcement last week, New York City CTO John Paul Farmer details the steps taken by the city to expand broadband and study emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet connectivity infrastructure. I shared the impact report in the office. The 26-page report divides the agency’s operations into four pillars: digital services, universal broadband, comprehensive innovation, and emerging technologies, focusing on the most important projects undertaken by the Farmers Office.

According to the report, the funds are part of an “Internet Master Plan” to encourage the city to build new public broadband infrastructure and increase coverage for Internet service providers, and will eventually be part of the upcoming 3 It has benefited 1.6 million inhabitants annually.

These investments have reversed the digital redlining and have involved minority and female-owned businesses in the industry’s economic growth, the report said.

The Farmers office has also funded a range of public computer centers and digital vans. These acted as on-the-go computer labs for residents to access digital literacy and programming education during a pandemic. The office also graduated by teaching two classes of Innovation Fellow technicians that the city has incorporated into various institutions to help solve problems using technology-centric strategies.

Fellows assigned to the Treasury helped develop a new automated dashboard and conducted a user survey to improve the city’s permit and high payment system called CityPay. Another team helped the Aging Bureau by building a service locator to help seniors find events and virtual programming.

The Farmers Office also launched several Civic Tech Challenges in 2021 aimed at making the lives of residents without bank accounts, mental health patients and those experiencing homelessness easier. The challenge sought applications from technicians and companies who were willing to work with New York City to tailor their products to the needs of New Yorkers in exchange for funding and technology pilot opportunities.

The report predicted that New York City would continue to build on Civic Tech’s progress next year, but under Farmer, who retired Mayor Bill de Blasio and left the city hall to be replaced by Mayor Eric Adams. there is no. In the case of CTO, Matt Fraser, the IT chief of the New York Police Department.

As the digital transformation of government and society speeds up significantly, it’s important to remember that our community retains the power to shape it, the report read.

