Innovation, partnerships build increased opportunities for Erie business





Contact Bob Merski and Tina Mengine | Your Turn

Gannon University Holds Grand Opening of New I-HACK Building

Gannon University Opens New I-HACK Building, Offering New Opportunities for Cyber ​​Security and Cyber ​​Engineering Students

Jack Han Rahan, Erie Times-News

A recent article in Silicon Review calls Pennsylvania a “probably a new Silicon Valley” spot. Even better, Erie is listed as one of the most attractive destinations for startups. Our Ellie is rippling far beyond the coast of Presque Isle, and now it’s our moment to ride that momentum towards a stronger economy.

It’s not hard to imagine Erie as the next home of a business that creates new technology while maintaining a unique hometown atmosphere. In fact, it’s easy to imagine considering our past. Industry, productivity and innovation define us dating back to the 1860s. At this time, Erie’s own Melvin Ravel, a young trade carpenter, invented the cash register.

Lovell has obtained multiple patents for several devices and began manufacturing them in collaboration with another inventor, Franklin Farrar Adams, who later became Mayor Erie. Lovell Manufacturing Co.’s products include washing machines, stepladders and spring beds. By the 1880s, Ravel had grown from its modest founding to one of the largest industrial manufacturers in the country.

Today, entrepreneurs looking for a community with open doors have access to resources to help their existing businesses and start-ups thrive.

Think of Whitethorn Games, a company that develops and publishes healthy video games. Last year, the company received a $ 1.2 million investment from Erie Insurance’s Opportunity Zone Fund to support its prosperity and expansion. We have signed 15 titles, released 5 and are in the process of developing 2 games currently under development at Erie. In addition to creating exciting new products, the company is investing in our community by refurbishing a dilapidated downtown building and paying high salaries to about 35 employees as job creators. ..

Whitethorn is just one example of a thriving Erie business. We recently saw another thing making waves.

Federal Resources Corp. is an aggregator focused on HUB Zone certified missions and has contracts with global cybersecurity, data and intelligence industry leaders.

The company’s reputation for excellence goes far beyond the boundaries of Erie County, largely until four years ago, outside of Washington, DC, the defense and cybersecurity business hub of northern Virginia.

In 2018, FRC owner Jeremy Young relocated the company to Erie as an economic development drama dedicated to his hometown. Since moving here, the FRC has formed an innovative partnership with Mercyhurst University to help create a workforce pipeline and provide students with the opportunity to explore the disciplines of their choice while attending college. The company will work with Mercyhurst students at the Network Operations Center in Cyberbuilding to help create internships in marketing, business, accounting, as well as intelligence and cybersecurity. Create a pipeline of talents to hire in the future.

The FRC clearly has an Erie model and has an extraordinary commitment to community and hard work. It provides employees with downtown living expenses and is already on track for the top 50 employees by next year. This summer, the FRC was ranked 708th on Inc. 5000’s fast-growing business list.

The waves of Ellie are rising and are attracting attention.

With technology widespread, our city has two nationally accredited programs. Mercyhurst University’s programs are world-renowned for intelligence, cyber and international affairs programs. The Institute for Health and Cyber ​​Knowledge (I-Hack) at Gannon University offers a master’s degree in cyber engineering, cyber security education, and information assurance and cyber security.

Erie County has spent a considerable amount of money and time planning and community time to modernize our economy. Our evolution is happening at a great time. Last month, city policy expert and co-founder of the Nowak Metro Finance Lab, Bruce Katz, worked with local business, government and economic development experts to guide the pursuit of government funding from existing official development assistance. I created a “playbook”. Programs and grants that are expected to be available in the coming years.

Ellie is unique in that our community awareness and ability to form productive partnerships are some of our key strengths. In economic development, timing is everything — and Erie’s time is now. Our motivation and determination help create and grow the most innovative and proven businesses in the country. We are confident that a new wave of economic development will rush in 2022 and that enterprising Erie entrepreneurs will be able to ride it.

Bob Merski represents the Second Legislative District of Pennsylvania and is home to many of the innovative businesses of Mercyhurst University and Gannon University, as well as our community. Tina Mengine, CEO of Erie County Redevelopment Authority, is working with these companies to help them reach their full potential.

