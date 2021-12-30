How to redeem Google Play Points for Google TV movies, shows and apps





The Google Play Points Rewards Program, launched in 2019, allows Google customers to earn points on purchases on the Google Play Store and Google Store.

You cannot use Google Play points on Google TV, but you can convert points to Google Play credits and use them in the Google Play app. With that in mind, we’ve created this step-by-step guide on how to convert and use Google Play Points into Google TV movies, shows, and apps.

How to use Google Play points on Google TV

The easiest way to earn Google Play points is to spend money on the Google Play store. This includes buying apps and games on the Play Store, buying games on Stadia’s Android app, registering Google One from Android, and more. But once you get points, how do you convert them for use on Google TV? Here’s how to convert and use Google Play points on Google TV.

Open the Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.

In the upper right corner of the screen[プロファイル]Tap.

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central TapPlayPoints.

[使用]Tap.

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central Tap Play Credit is on the ribbon above the reward options.

Tap the amount of Play Credit you want to use,[ポイントを使用]Choose.

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

It’s worth pointing out that the content you can buy from the Google Play Store and earn points varies from country to country. For example, Play Credit cannot be redeemed for books in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, or Spain. Also, you cannot earn points by purchasing on YouTube. You also cannot buy points or convert points to cash.

Even if you can only register for Play Points on your Android device, you can still earn points by purchasing Google Play on your computer, smart TV, or streaming device such as Chromecast with Google TV. ..

What you need to know about Google Play points

Google Play points are earned and multiplied based on the earning rate per level, and the number of points is rounded up or down to the nearest integer. Currently, there are four loyalty levels for Google Play Points: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

At the Bronze level, you will earn 1 point for every $ 1 on every purchase. Also, you can only earn points for the price of the item. Taxes are not included. The points you earn will expire one year after you last earned or used Google Play points.

If you return or cancel a purchase that earns points, those points will be deducted from your PlayPoint balance and level progress. When you reach the next level, it will be maintained until the end of the next calendar year.

Commissions may be incurred when purchasing using the link. learn more.

Manage your home with the Google Assistant Get the most out of these smart devices and services with the Google Assistant

The Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for answering questions and tracking your digital life, but it also helps you control your smart home devices and services. Here’s what you need to know to take advantage of this useful feature:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/how-redeem-google-play-points-movies-shows-and-apps-google-tv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos