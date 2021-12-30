OZ Growth Fund is looking for accredited investors in Opportunity Zone real estate and innovative technology





Phoenix, December 29, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / -OZ Growth Fund is looking for accredited investors in the Opportunity Zone Real Estate and Innovative Technology. The fund has raised $ 20,000,000 in a series A round.

executive summary

The OZ Growth Fund supports portfolio companies in need of strategic financing advice and business development. All portfolio companies are committed to long-term success by ensuring that people are always a top priority, as well as significant social impact within the community.

The fund supports and invests in innovative early-stage start-ups founded by passionate entrepreneurs. The focus is to open up new approaches, show immense potential in each market, provide disruptive and innovative ideas, target high-growth markets, and be experienced with a grand vision of success. It is in a company headed by a competent and reliable management team.

The support these start-ups get isn’t just about providing capital. It also provides mutual passion and motivation for business success. Through networking, partnerships and collaboration, the fund helps start-ups develop healthy business models, act as active partners, mentors and brand ambassadors, and foster an entrepreneurial community that keeps them focused. increase. Having a diverse company is central to your portfolio strategy. Therefore, the fund is investing not only in startups but also in “speeding up”. An important function of funding these young ventures is often to help them expand their capacity as needed. For these growing businesses, capital is the key to more products, more customers, and greater success.

The OZ Growth Fund portfolio will continue to operate in a diligent and professional manner to facilitate transaction flow in order to better serve the Opportunity Zone strategy throughout funding. Investing is smart, accurate and focused on positive growth.

OZ Growth Fund, LLC. It exists to generate growth in certain parts of the United States. The fund is designed with the long-term economic growth of the designated OZ community and a stable pillar of success for investors in the following areas:

Mission statement

Our mission is to build an EdTech incubator to quickly expand our business to enter the U.S. education market using proven strategies while providing investors with an exponential return on investment. Is to do.

Investment paper

The Opportunity Zone Program is a federal tax incentive established to bring billions of dollars to “underdeveloped” and “poor” areas and create financial opportunities that are scarce. .. By providing attractive tax incentives to investors, this program is considered to be mutually beneficial. It’s good for the economy, for the community, and for investors.

OZ Growth Fund, LLC, which runs in line with the intent of the law. It focuses on both venture partnerships and regional economic benefits. Putting this two-tiered strategy at the forefront, we invest in companies that not only provide promising benefits, but also have a tangible economic impact on the communities in which we do business.

What the fund wants from each company:

Technology driven

Addressable market growth

Providing high-tech employment

Distribution / exit strategy

Execution ability

Reliable and experienced management

Measurable economic impact on the community

How each company fits into the fund’s portfolio

High economic profit

Diversification of risk across the portfolio

Complement the corporate ecosystem

Predictable portfolio cash flow

Tax efficiency

Impact in zones and elsewhere

Investment project

The OZ Growth Fund’s major investment project begins with the construction of a water-soluble ink manufacturing plant for commercial use, an eco / energy high-tech incubator with a customer experience center for both testing and integration. An innovative charter school will be built near the incubator, providing technology integration and a place for workers’ children to participate.

Fund vision and value

Fund management believes in purpose-driven profits. “When you first invest in a person, you will inevitably receive exponential profits for the next generation,” said Tony Riggs Fund Manager. “Our fund managers plan to create sustainable solutions to the housing and employment challenges we personally face and overcome, which they need to succeed. You will have access to all resources and support. “

Impact on the fund

Investors in the OZ Growth Fund help change the course of life for countless families by providing career-based employment and long-term housing solutions, which long struggles local, state, and federal governments. Meet needs that could not be addressed properly.

Why OZ Growth Fund?

Reduce recidivism and unemployment

Revitalize local communities and economy

Return on investment = amazing

Opportunity Zones and Funds

OZ Opportunity Advantage

The Opportunity Zone is designed to promote economic development by providing investors with tax incentives.

First, investors can defer taxes on previous capital gains deposited in Eligible Opportunity Zone Funds (QOFs) for up to five years. Then, five years later, thanks to the “10% step-up base”, you only have to pay taxes on 90% of your original deposit. In addition, these 90% deferred taxes are only assessed at the current 23.5% tax rate, which may avoid much higher future capital gains tax rates.

Finally, after a minimum of 10 years required, in addition to the initial deposit amount, all accrued interest earned from QOF properties (real estate and business stocks) can be withdrawn from QOF completely tax-free.

Investor Opportunity

Initial Investment in Fund: 0% Tax Payment-The $ 1 million invested today will be valued tax-free for 5 years.

The 5th Anniversary 10% Step-up Base Deferred Capital Gains Tax is 23.5% and is valued at $ 900,000. This is 10% less than the total investment of $ 1 million.

If your investment in the 10th Anniversary Tax Exemption Opportunity Zone yields an additional $ 9 million in profits over a 10-year period, you can withdraw the entire $ 10 million tax-free (for example, only the dollar amount will be used). ..

Eligible Opportunity Zone

The 2017 Tax Reduction and Employment Act is a qualified opportunity zone to provide potentially significant tax benefits to investors reinvesting capital gains in long-term investments in designated communities for economic development. “QOZ”) has been created. There are over 8,500 QOZs in all states of the United States, Washington DC and Puerto Rico.

They provide investors with the ability to make a positive impact on communities struggling to attract capital to create sustainable economic opportunities for their communities.

Eligible Opportunity Zone Fund

A Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund (“QOF”) is an investment instrument organized as a company or partnership with the aim of investing in the assets or businesses of a Qualified Opportunity Zone (at least 90% of the assets).

Eligible Opportunity Zone assets / properties are as follows (if acquired after December 31, 2017):

Stocks of a domestic corporation that is a QOZ business.

The profit of the capital or profit of the cohabitation relationship which is the QOZ business. QOZ Tangible assets used in business trade or business. QOF is practically. Improve your assets.

Benefits of QOZF for taxpayers / investors

Taxpayers can defer tax payments on capital gains within 180 days of capital gains if the capital gains are invested in QOF.

The deferral period ends earlier when the taxpayer sells the QOF or 5-year mark interest. Investment held for five years prior to that date is also subject to a 10% increase in the taxpayer’s tax base on the amount of deferred profit.

Taxpayers who hold an investment for at least 10 years cannot achieve capital gains tax on the valuation of the investment.

Money management

Tony Riggs-Fund Manager

Tony Riggs is a Marine combat veteran, entrepreneur, and family man. Upon leaving the Marine Corps, he began his career in technology, mastering the skills needed to become an entrepreneur, and then working for several companies before starting on his own. He has been the CEO of Need This since 1999. A company that specializes in providing technology solutions to the public education market. He has also begun ownership of several other companies, including education and sales in the United States, IoT (SaaS) B2C products, the services industry, and more recently consulting for a nonprofit organization centered on special needs children. , Maintaining. Athletics. As Chief Executive Officer of OZ Growth Fund, LLC. The Opportunity Zone Fund provides innovation, employment, and growth to communities around the United States, connecting the right investors and the right projects to help the United States continue its path of opportunity to everyone.

He has been married for 30 years and three wonderful children have followed in the footsteps of his father to build an entrepreneurial spirit. He taught children and other start-ups that laying the foundation for their business and working throughout the sales process with their first customers is the best way to assess the aspirations and adequacy of a new business. rice field.

Status: Open to Investors Fund Type: LLC Asset Classification: Multiple Assets Active Potential Investment: 3 Fund Management: OZInvested Expected Revenue: + 20% Series A Target Offering: $ 20,000,000 Total Fund: $ 200,000,000 Minimum Subscription: $ 150,000

For more information, please visit https://www.OZGrowthFund.com.

contact:

OZ Growth Fund, LLC Tony Riggs-Fund Manager Phone: (602) -524-5299 Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer:

The articles posted on this website are for informational purposes only. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy the OZ Growth Fund, LLC. This can only be done with the current Private Placement Memorandum (“CPPM”). Securities provided by OZ Growth Fund, LLC. Accredited investors only. Limited liquidity. The shares sold in this offering have not been approved or disapproved by the Securities and Exchange Commission or the state securities department. In addition, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the state securities department has not assigned the accuracy or validity of CPPM, or the disclosures provided therein. Opposite statements are criminal offenses. The information contained on this website is for general information purposes only.

Information is provided by the OZ Growth Fund, LLC and strives to keep the information up-to-date and accurate, but any representation or implied statement or implied regarding completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability. We do not guarantee it. Regarding the website, or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained within the website. It is strictly your own responsibility that you rely on such information.

Media contacts

Mark Elliott Politi, Eazy Do It, Inc., 3102996690, mark @ eazydoit.com

Source OZ Growth Fund

