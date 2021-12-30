Bitcoin’s power usage is eight times that of Google and Facebook combined.





The amount of electricity consumed each year to mine Bitcoin is now eight times that of tech companies combined with Google and Facebook, even more than the usage of Norway and Switzerland, against the environmental impact of digital currencies. It has spurred concern.

According to data provider Trading Platforms, the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency consumes 143 terawatt hours of electricity annually. This exceeds the usage of many medium-sized European countries. The outlook is that global data centers will consume 205 TWh annually. Bitcoin alone consumes 70% of this number.

Owned by Alphabet, the world’s largest search engine, Google uses 12 TWh, which is about one-twelfth of Bitcoin’s energy usage. Facebook from MetaPlaftorms, the world’s largest social network, is even worse by comparison, requiring only 3.5% of cryptocurrencies, 5TWh, for its functionality.

Norway and Switzerland only need 124 TWh and 56 TWh, respectively.

According to Edith Reads, author of Trading Platforms, statistics portray the harsh conditions of the planet.

There are concerns about the amount of energy Bitcoin consumes. The deal is currently using more than some countries as a whole are doing. And she added that this number will surely rise due to the increasing difficulty of mining, which requires more power to carry out.

The environmental impact of the entire Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market has been scrutinized.

According to a study by data provider MoneySupermarket, Bitcoin is the most power-consuming cryptocurrency, requiring an average of 1,173 kilowatt hours per transaction. Considering that the average monthly electricity usage of a UK home is 350kWh, it said that this is enough to power a typical UK home for more than 3 months.

By comparison, this is equivalent to about 6 weeks of electricity, based on the average household’s monthly electricity usage of 877kWh in the United States.

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, on the other hand, requires only 87.29kWh per transaction, which is only 7.4 percent of what Bitcoin needs. According to the money supermarket, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin are next to the list, requiring only about 19kWh, but the rest of the field is less than 1kWh.

In April, researchers at the University of Cambridge reported that Bitcoin’s total annual energy expenditure exceeded that of the UAE, logging in at 120 TWh per year compared to the UAE’s 119.45 TWh.

In the same month, Bloomberg reported that the Nordic region lost its advantage in green Bitcoin mining as the crypto industry faced increased scrutiny of its carbon emissions and investor desires increased. Did.

And when China, the world’s largest consumer of electricity, closed its Bitcoin mining business in Sichuan in June to address environmental issues, cryptocurrencies fell below $ 30,000 for the first time since January.

Bitcoin’s negative reputation mainly uses a proof-of-work consensus mechanism for verifying transactions, a process that consumes a lot of energy and hardware, and emits a lot of waste to the environment, Reed said. He said it was due to technology.

In addition, a significant portion of its mining activity uses non-renewable energy resources. These resources are attractive to many miners because they are affordable. She said they, including coal, leave huge carbon dioxide emissions in the environment.

According to the Brussels-based EnerGuide, the power consumption of your computer depends on the type you use. The desktop uses an average of 200 watt-hours when in use, including speakers and printers. When turned on for 8 hours a day, it uses about 600 KWh and emits 175 kilograms of carbon dioxide annually.

Laptops, on the other hand, use 50 to 100 watt hours when on. When turned on for 8 hours a day, it uses 150kWh to 300kWh and emits 44kg to 88kg of carbon dioxide annually. Both desktop and laptop power consumption is reduced by about one-third when in standby mode.

Non-fungible token crypto assets, on the other hand, use blockchain to record ownership status of digital objects and require energy at every step of the NFT cycle, so there is only one authorized owner for each. It also adds to the carbon dioxide emissions of cryptocurrencies. Money Supermarket estimates that the average NFT uses 340kWh and the carbon footprint is 241kg.

Still, the latest trends in the crypto market use significantly less energy than some crypto markets, but even at 0.3 TWh, it uses more power than the 28 countries just behind Antigua and Barbuda. I’m using.

The Bitcoin community hasn’t laid down its criticism, and its supporters have pointed out that other mundane activities, such as the traditional financial system, have left a bigger footprint than digital assets, Reed said. rice field.

The world’s largest banks such as Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo are under pressure from environmentalists and regulators. We promise to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The crypto sector is also pursuing cleaner and greener mining, and part of this shift will include the adoption of renewable energy in transaction validation. These include solar, wind and geothermal power.

According to a recent report from the Global Carbon Project Research Group, the world is projected to emit 36.4 gigatons of carbon dioxide in 2021. Carbon emissions are one of the major issues at the recent Cop26 Summit in Glasgow, and world leaders have fought to tackle this challenge.

As of Thursday morning, Bitcoin’s price was $ 46,412.75, down almost 3% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. The overall market capitalization of the crypto sector was over $ 2.17 trillion.

