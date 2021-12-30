5 Great Readings: Nice Swamps and Funny Videos to See Yourself on the Screen and Relieve the Bad Atmosphere | Australian News





On New Year's Eve, and you've noticed that you're watching Five Great Leads. This is a newsletter that summarizes your daily reading list to survive the summer. And I mean Alyx Gorman, the Guardian Australia lifestyle editor.

But wait a minute, is there a newsletter intended to appear in my email inbox? I hear you ask. Yes, that's exactly where they are intended to be displayed.

Australia isn’t exactly preparing for the big party to see 2021, but given the year it last saved Covid’s largest number of cases. How high is it? Well, Dougherty Institute modeling says it can reach 100,000 cases per day within a few weeks. So there is it.

But at least we do rapid antigen testing to help us make informed decisions. mouse or rat!

On the other hand, the lines in the PCR testing clinics are so long and the results are so slow that many potential Covid-positive people could not confirm their condition.

Let’s get down to the less infectious ones so that the deep and harsh explosion of Covid News doesn’t get in the way.

1. Guardian Australia readers have a YouTube party

This is a summary of the most interesting things on the internet you chose in 2021.

Why should I look at this? I feel better.

How? It features meaningful bird names, terrifying snowmen, and mysterious and terrifying baked goods.

Strange thing, reader version 2021. Composite: Jay Karl, Scott Seiss, The Juice Media 2. Which actor will play you?Not fictitious

In fact, when your life story ends on TV, it can be surreal and a little terrible. These writers who adapted their memoirs to the screen will be happy to share.

Notable quote: Dolly Alderton admits that it is a lie that I can completely depersonalize it. In the process of hashing the story, there was certainly a moment I noticed while defending Maggie. [her on screen character], I was actually protecting myself.

How long does it take to read? About 3 minutes.

Ben Whishaw will be hurt as Adam Kay by the adaptation of this BBC Ones. Photo: Screen grab / PA3.Swamp that does not need drainage

Not only is it no longer known for its Big Merino, but as Nigel Featherstone tells in this lovely story, the town of Goulburn, New South Wales, is currently undergoing a thriving wetland re-wilding project. I am.

Uncontextual Conclusion: Thank you, shine a beam on dog pedestrians. I appreciate it very much.

Goulburn Wetlands Photo: Nigel Featherstone 4.Solution: Reading list

Cultural historian Anna Katharina Schaffner chooses her top 10 books to improve herself.

But I hate self-help. Then this is for you: the secret doesn’t cut here. Dante does. How long does it take me to read? About 3 minutes. The book will take a little longer, but no one said that change would come soon.

5. This year’s material

From the tastiest turnips to the pepper-like punched flowers, 19 chefs, producers and food writers share 2021’s favorite culinary elements.

Easy flowers are one of the 19 favorite ingredients in 2021. Photo: Ellinnur Bakarudin / Alamy

What is it for me? It’s a long reading (about 10 minutes or so), but it will make you a better home cook. I should know. Immediately after editing, I tweaked my shopping list.

What else is there for me? Finally you can share your favorite ingredients. fun!

