China launches five-year plan to become a hub for global robotics innovation





China has released a five-year roadmap to reach its goal of becoming a global robot innovation hub by 2025.

The plan announced today states that it aims to achieve this by focusing on strengthening key areas such as control panels and servomotors.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has revealed that operating revenue from the country’s robot industry is expected to grow by about 20% annually between 2021 and 2025. From 2016 to 2020, the sector expanded with an average growth rate of 15%. According to the ministry, operating profit exceeded 100 billion yuan ($ 15.69 billion) for the first time last year.

The country is also seeing remarkable growth in the density of manufacturing robots. This is an important indicator of how much progress each country has made in robot automation. Last year it reached 246 units per 10,000 people, almost double the world average and ranked as the ninth most automated country in the world.

China’s next goal is to double this number by 2025, Wang Weiming, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, told the China Daily. To that end, the country will work together to drive breakthroughs in core robotic components such as controls, servomotors and reducers, which are the basic components of automated machines.

“The goal is to ensure that the performance and reliability of these key homemade components reach the level of advanced foreign products by 2025,” Wang said.

Beijing also hopes that more industries, such as automobiles, aerospace, railroads, logistics and mining, will adopt high-end advanced robotics.

According to the 2021 World Robots Report, the density of manufacturing robots in the world increased from just 66 in 2015 to an average of 126 per 10,000 employees in 2020. The three most automated countries are all in the Asia Pacific region. South Korea leads with 932 units per 10,000 employees, followed by Singapore with 605 and Japan with 390. Germany and Sweden are ranked 4th and 5th.

Regionally, Asia / Australia has achieved the highest level of automation, with an average robot density of 134 units per 10,000 workers and Europe ranked second with 123 units. Americas clocked in with 111 units.

However, China’s robot density growth was said to be the most dynamic in the world, driven by a significant increase in equipment. In 2015, the average robot density in China was only 49 per 10,000 people.

Image: Join the Cube Club and Cube Event Community of TheDigitalArtist / Aliexpress experts to show your support for our mission. Join the community, including Amazon Web Services and Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy, ​​Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, and many other celebrities and professionals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siliconangle.com/2021/12/29/china-launches-five-year-plan-become-hub-global-robotics-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos