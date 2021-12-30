Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers 1TB of storage, leaked dummy image suggests a silver variant of a smartphone with an S pen





The world of technology is thriving with the details of the following Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones. So far, we’ve heard a lot about the next top-end model of the Korean tech giant, which is due out in 2022.

Now, if the report is true, the tech company could launch the Galaxy 322 Ultra, Samsung’s flagship product in the Galaxy S series with 1TB of storage.

Future smartphones may have 1TB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM, according to a GizmoChina report.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also available in a variety of storage options such as 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has offered 1TB of storage space. In 2019, the tech giant launched the Galaxy S10 with 1TB of internal storage and phone space for a microSD card slot.

# S228K Ultra Dummy Phone. It is protected by copyright. # SonDamBi # Queen # Samsung # Samsung Galaxy # S22 # S22 Credit to UltraDUM https://t.co/6KMr0tqU4C

— JY () (@ hypark22) 1640691736000 On the other hand, leaked smartphone images are also patrolling on the Internet. This image, a photo of a dummy cell phone, suggests a silver variation of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with an S-pen on the holster inside the body.

Another image shows the black version of the smartphone. The image has been uploaded to Twitter.

Samsung’s future flagship lineup will include the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra.

Recent speculation is that all smartphones in the series may be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset or the unreleased Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region.Everything that stole HeartsLife online, from smart glasses to compact air purifiers

2021 was a year full of technology announcements. This year, exciting, creative and innovative gadgets have arrived on the global market. Flip and fold is back, but wearing glasses opens a new door to the virtual world and makes it even more interesting.

I’ve lost my attachment to strings … As more and more brands become wireless, consumers are content with their choices, whether they’re charging their devices or listening to songs on the move.

As we prepare for the next year of quoting technology, we’ll summarize some of the top gadgets we’ve been hooked on in 2021. Please look.

iPhone 13 Series In September of this year, high-tech giant Apple announced the iPhone 13 series, and the company launched new models (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max).

The series includes Apple’s new chip, the A15 Bionicm, which has become the top model to date. The iPhone 13 series shows off a new camera feature called cinematic mode. This feature is specially designed to add depth and clarity to your video.

These models feature a new wide camera with larger pixels, an advanced dual camera system with sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS), and a cinematic mode that provides low-light photo and video improvements. And with a cinematic mode that takes a new dimension to video story telling.

The series was launched with a starting price of 69,900 rupees.

The Galaxy Z Flip Series Samsung’s August lineup boasted two new shiny stuff at the de facto Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. South Korea’s tech major has begun the next chapter in foldable innovation with two new smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 35G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

Both premium smartphones feature a premium foldable construction built on craftsmanship and flagship innovations. The Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold 3 provide users with an iconic design of immersive entertainment, while at the same time offering a unique new way of working, watching and playing.

With this, Samsung is the first to bring the S-Pen experience to foldable smartphones. The smartphone is built of armor aluminum and is equipped with IPX81 water resistance.

Tech company launches Galaxy Z Fold 3 with starting price of 84,999 rupees

Stories Smart Glasses Tech’s giant Facebook (now known as Meta) partnered with Ray-Ban to bring the first smart glasses in September in the hope of providing a true augmented reality spectacle. Released.

The glasses were created in collaboration with Ray-Ban maker Essilor Luxottica, allowing users to listen to music, answer calls, capture up to 30 seconds of video and photos, and upload to Facebook services using the new Facebook View app. You can do it.

Smart glasses work pretty easily. The smartglass frame has two front 5MP cameras that capture photos and videos. For a hands-free experience, the wearer simply says, “Facebook, take a video.” The glasses also have a button for recording.

The smart glasses, called “Ray-Ban Story,” will be available with a starting price of $ 299 and will be offered in 20 different style combinations.

AirTag Cupertino-based technology company Apple launched a tracking device called “AirTag” in April. This little device, which can be attached to items such as keys and wallets, will help you find the item if you lose it. The device works using a Bluetooth signal.

The new device has been praised by analysts as a hot seller with the potential to keep more than a billion customers in its products.

Apple released it for Rs 3,190.

