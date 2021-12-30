TikTok uses Google as its top website





It’s not pretty surprising that the most popular websites in the world tend to be Google.com. People around the world use Google every day to search the web for almost everything. Most people I know have it as a home page for quick searches. It loads even if you don’t want to use it when you open the browser. So, for good reason, most online website ranking tools are pretty solid in giving Google the top spot in traffic for most years.

The situation may change as TikTok is ahead of Google in the most popular domains in the 2021 Web security and optimization company CloudFlare (Thanks Gizmodo) website traffic data rankings. Last year, Google came in first and new social media websites stayed in seventh. CloudFlare explains that TikTok first appeared ahead of Google in February 2021 and continued to do so here and there. It wasn’t until August that TikTok regularly beat Google with daily traffic.

CloudFlare contains detailed information about rankings. It is the result of analyzing aggregated data and describes it as a combination of popularity, rate of change in traffic patterns, and changes in rank over time. Domains were grouped, displayed in the most well-known version, and porn servers and content servers were excluded from the ranking. TikTok is also the only non-US company in the top 10 of CloudFlare and is owned by its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

This could be the reason why all the other website ranking services I checked didn’t fully agree with, or at least not match, CloudFlare’s rankings. Each still firmly puts Google.com on top, followed by regular Facebook and Amazon suspects. For example, RankRanger doesn’t show TikTok until Spot 69. Spot 69 made a great climb to get there from position 187. SimilarWeb, which appears on Wikipedia in the website rankings, ranks TikTok 22nd as of November 1, 2021. Measure to make up for this difference, or they may not be catching up completely.

No matter where it is, TikTok is no joke when it comes to popularity. It grew rapidly during the pandemic, and its demographics expanded primarily from Gen Z to the myriad of people on the planet trying to connect and kill time. You can use it to check out early prototypes of this Half-Life designer or leak Fortnite Chapter 3. Popularity has made it prolific for advertising, which means the brand is also throwing money on platforms that are only helping its growth, at least for now.

