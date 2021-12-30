Tech-led biofuel startup Koko Networks launches new consumer goods business in Kenya – TechCrunch





Koko Networks, a biofuel technology company based in Kenya, has expanded its business to cover other FMCG through a new technology platform that leverages the distribution network established in low-income areas.

The new business line, Coco Club, will sell its products directly to consumers through Duca (a small store), which is currently the distributor for bioethanol cooking fuel and stoves.

Coco Club products displayed in the designated space of the agent’s small shop will only be sold to registered members of Coco Club.

The shopkeeper (agency) uses the Kokos PoS system to register the customer, retrieve the customer’s bio data, and issue an electronic card to use when purchasing goods at the Koko Club store.

The card is linked to an e-commerce wallet similar to the one currently used to buy Coco’s biofuels and can be replenished via mobile money and other technologies.

In addition to procuring products directly from manufacturers and providing accurate market analysis, CocoClub manages inventory through a real-time management system that prevents stockouts.

With 35 SKUs in the portfolio, Koko Club initially keeps its products price competitive by shortening the supply chain from manufacturers to consumers.

It offers the benefits of better products, lower prices and convenience for low-income households. In addition to always ensuring the right product lineup, Koko Networks co-founder and chief innovation officer Sagun Saxena told TechCrunch. Gray Murray is another co-founder and CEO of the startup.

Micro-retailers, which account for 80% of sub-Saharan Africa’s household goods trade, are important for supplying consumers with groceries and other household goods.

These informal retailers are usually within walking distance, convenient for shoppers, and have the added benefit of extending the credit line to loyal buyers.

Therefore, the contributions of these informal merchants to the economy cannot be ignored, as they dominate the trade of the retail sector across the continent.

However, these shops are constantly plagued by challenges such as stockouts, revenue fluctuations, and inadequate financing, making growth difficult.

These are some of the gaps Coco Club plans to fill, especially when it comes to out-of-stock issues. Make sure the agent does not need capital to replenish.

The modernization of informal trade is seen as one of the strategies to unleash credit and the potential of these small retailers and improve the lives of small business owners. According to Saxena, CocoClub’s business model gives manufacturers direct access to this market segment.

Many of these manufacturers have an army of people who go to the neighborhood to make sure their products are properly placed and these stores are styled. He even needed to have people there to keep track of the prices retailers are selling.

So we handle much of it for them. We can now tell them exactly how many of their products are, their price tags, and all such information.

The Coco Club idea was conceived in mid-2020, but in 2019, startups stepped up to the success of the bioethanol fuel business, which was announced as a cleaner, cheaper and safer alternative fuel. Was until the beginning of this year. Charcoal and firewood.

Currently, the number of households using cocos bioethanol fuel and stoves (manufactured at the cocos factory in India) has exceeded 300,000 from about 100,000 in March this year. More than 1,000 agents serve these households, and these agents are now also agents for Coco Club.

The Coco Fuel business has grown beyond the Kenyan capital Nairobi in just over two years after its recent launch in the coastal city of Mombasa, with plans to enter Nakuru and Kisumu in the first half of 2022.

